Scott Morrison BANNED from entering Russia by Vladimir Putin in response to Australia's latest sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been banned from entering Russia by President Vladimir Putin in response to Canberra's sanctions on Russian nationals.

Moscow says it has put an entry ban on 228 Australian leaders after Australia placed sanctions on 67 Russian nationals.

'The "stop list" of persons who are denied entry to Russia includes members of the Australian National Security Committee, the House of Representatives, the Senate and regional legislative assemblies,' the Kremlin said in a statement.

'This step was taken in response to the unfriendly actions of the current Australian government, which is ready to support any actions aimed at containing Russia.'

The Kremlin has banned more than 228 Australian leaders after Australia placed sanctions on 67 Russian nationals
Scott Morrison has been banned from entering Russia by President Vladimir Putin

Russia also warned the 'blacklist' could include any Australian military, businessmen, experts and journalists that spark anti-Russian sentiment.

The ban comes as Australia sends a further $26.5 million in military aid for Ukraine in the form of anti-armour weapons and ammunition.

Prime Minister Morrison made the announcement on Friday as the first of 20 Bushmaster armoured vehicles, which include two ambulance variants, worth $50 million were loaded into C-17 Globemasters.

Mr Morrison says he couldn't go into further detail about the new package at the behest of Ukrainian officials and Australia's partners, but it included "capabilities that have proven critical on the battlefield so far".

'What it demonstrates is that our support continues,' he said.

'I said they have our prayers, but they've also got our guns and ammunition. We have been able to redirect some of our supplies to the frontlines in Ukraine to ensure they can continue the fight.'

The first Bushmaster PMV is loaded into a C-17 Globemaster aircraft headed for Ukraine following the federal government announcement
Ukraine Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko thanks Major General Scott Winter after Australia announced $50million worth of military vehicles will be sent to the Ukraine

The Bushmasters were painted olive green to suit the environment in Ukraine and will be fitted with radios, a global positioning system and additional bolt-on armour to increase their protection.

The personnel carriers provide protection against mines, artillery shrapnel and small arms fire.

A Ukrainian flag is painted on either side alongside the words "United with Ukraine" stencilled in English and Ukrainian while digital resources have been produced in Ukrainian to train soldiers to use the vehicles in a matter of hours.

Further Bushmasters will arrive every few days over the next few weeks with around three to four fitting on each C-17 alongside other equipment and fuel loads.

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia said the Bushmasters would prop up Kyiv's resistance against Russia and help protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

'We do hope that we'll be able to force Russians out of the country, that we can get back to normal life, that we can get back to the reconstruction of the country and we can focus on rebuilding the country,' Vasyl Myroshenychenko said.

'Ukraine is going through very difficult times. The number of military and civilian casualties is staggering. The war crimes of the Russian military is appalling.'

Speaking alongside the ambassador at the Amberley RAAF base, Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Australia had worked closely with the Ukrainian government to meet its requests.

'We want the Russians out of Ukraine as quickly as possible. We want to protect and defend the women and children of Ukraine. We want the war crimes to stop,' he said.

Two ambulatory vehicles (one pictured on Friday) are among 20 retired Bushmaster PMVs which were repainted and refitted to be used in the Ukraine

It comes a day after Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced further sanctions against 67 Russian elites.

The sanctions have been extended to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko and military official Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, labelled the "Butcher of Mariupol", for attacks against buildings sheltering civilians.

The Kremlin has announced its own sanctions against 228 Australian government members and politicians including Mr Morrison and Mr Dutton.

But Mr Dutton said Australia would continue to stand with Ukraine against tyranny and autocrats.

The Ukrainian flag is painted on each side of every vehicle, along with a special message written in English and Ukrainian

'People have fought and died for the freedoms that we have in our country. We need to realise we just can't take for granted what we have - our system of democracy and freedom of speech,' he said.

'These are values that dictators like Putin and Hitler and others will always be against. We need to stand up against them.'

Meanwhile, the United Nations voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, citing 'grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis', before the Kremlin then quit the council.

The Bushmaster (pictured) is an 11-tonne armoured military vehicle designed to carry and deploy up to ten soldiers onto the battlefield

Mr Morrison said it was an important move to ensure Russia continued to be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

'Russia must pay a terrible and awful price for what they have done to Ukraine," he said.

'This was an important thing to do ... to send a very strong message that any others that would want to act in this authoritarian way on their neighbours - including right here in this region - that Australia will always stand up.'

