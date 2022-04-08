ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longs, SC

BEACH BITES: Reckless Rooster uses consistency as main ingredient

By Aaron Rhody
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0FBk_0f3pfMLo00

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) At the Reckless Rooster , they run the gamut, from bagels and biscuits to dishes that will make you fly the coop and head over now.

Before the rooster crows, owner Javier Lopez is in the kitchen.

“We start with bagels early in the morning, four in the morning,” Lopez said. “Myself, I come over here, start from scratch making the bagels and the biscuits. Fresh biscuits every morning.”

Even though “reckless” is in its name, it’s not in their M-O. They’re actually very careful.

“Consistency. Just the same size. And the baking, that’s where the key is. Spend the right time. Baby them,” Lopez said. “We wanted to have a restaurant that was simple and easy with easy recopies. Nice and simple nothing too complicated.”

But at the Reckless Rooster they’re willing to try new things too. Like the “rebel rooster” burger. It’s far from simple. The six-ounce burger comes with Philly cheesesteak, peppers, onions, jalapeno bacon, fried green tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, beer cheese and rooster aioli. Don’t be a chicken — give it a shot.

While the Reckless Rooster runs the coop on top notch menu items, Lopez said it’s something else they boast the most.

“We try to serve the customer every way we can. I make sure the food is fresh, and if there’s something that they don’t like, we’ll fix it and make sure it’s up to their expectation,” Lopez said. “It’s nice satisfaction to have people smile and say ‘that was a great meal.’ We believe that it comes from the heart.”

The Reckless Rooster is easy to find. It’s on Highway 90, just east of Highway 22. The business is open until 2 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longs, SC
30Seconds

Easy Chicken Ramen Recipe With Vegetables: This Shortcut Ramen Recipe Is Healthy & Delicious

Ramen noodles are still all the rage. Yes, you can eat ramen while on a healthy diet. This easy chicken ramen recipe with vegetables is quick to make and will fill you up. Serve this easy recipe for lunch or dinner. It makes one serving, but can easily be doubled, tripled or even quadrupled for families. Skip cooking the chicken and grab a rotisserie chicken at the store to same time.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Green Tomatoes#Food Drink
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
EverydayHealth.com

How to Make the Perfect Hard-Boiled Egg

The saying goes, “There’s more than one way to crack an egg.” Well, there’s also more than one way to boil one. Hard-boiling eggs in their shell is a popular and relatively easy way to prepare this versatile protein source as a convenient snack, fun appetizer, or tasty salad topper — among many, many other uses.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBTW News13

Owner ‘devastated’ after North Carolina deputy shoots dog

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family’s dog is trying to recover after being shot in Randolph County.  Larry and Kimberly Freeman told FOX8 a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy is the one who pulled the trigger.  “He’s a dog,” said Kimberly Freeman, the owner. “He does not truly understand what he did wrong.”  It may take the […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged with stealing Florence ATM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of stealing an ATM in Florence turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. Eric Shyqwez Eaddy, 20, of Florence, has been charged with grand larceny, burglary/safecracking, malicious injury to tree, house or trespassing upon property; possessing, stealing or disposing of a stolen vehicle, failure to report hitting […]
FLORENCE, SC
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

34K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy