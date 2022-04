Grants Pass, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass is going to begin construction on a replacement water treatment plant. The City of Grants Pass public works director, Jason Canady, said the current water treatment plant was built in 1931 and is incredibly vulnerable to earthquakes, so the city decided that it was best to get the ball rolling on construction of a new plant before it's too late.

