Kiwanis Dog Park Ribbon Cutting Scheduled for April 14

Notes: In 1929, it appeared that few York residents favored the construction of a new town hall made of brick, an anathema for many, meaning the destruction of the familiar and cherished wooden town hall. James Kences tells the hidden story of how a well-known Maine architectural firm, the Stevens, had recommended a new brick building to replace the old one - reasons unknown – and which convinced some influential residents to throw in their support. It looked to be a fait accompli, but was suddenly dropped when the Great Depression struck, ending all talk of replacement or, even renovation...

