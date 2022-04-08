ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Illinois Travels to Iowa for Weekend Series

Cover picture for the articleIllinois (13-13) at Iowa (15-10) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- The Illinois baseball team is set to travel to Iowa this weekend for a three game series at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. The Illini won the last matchup against the Hawkeyes in 2021 while also winning the 2021 season series at...

Avian Influenza cases confirmed in Missouri, Iowa and Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - Concern is rising among some poultry producers as new cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in the Midwest. The USDA has confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Stoddard, Bates, Jasper and Lawrence counties in Missouri, in Mclean County in Illinois and Taylor County in Iowa.
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
Iowa and Illinois Favorite St. Paddy’s Day Foods

I don't have a ton of traditions surrounding St. Patrick's Day other than trying to find a good Irish Stout to drink with my Corned Beef & Cabbage. I don't have to wear green or put on a kilt...although if I had one I might depending on the weather. Many...
