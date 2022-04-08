ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: David Bell scouting report

By Natalie Miller
 3 days ago
An productive offensive weapon who has been successful since his freshman year, Purdue’s David Bell is hoping to bring his consistency and reliability to the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Boilermakers’ talented pass-catcher:

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 212

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.65

Strengths

As smooth of a receiver as you’ll find in this class, Bell shines as a route technician with creative abilities before and after the ball is in his hands. He showed tremendous footwork and hand usage against press coverage, which led to more than 1,200 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Bell is precise off the line with his hands, leaning into his route and slapping defenders’ hands away before either flipping the opposite way or sliding past the lunging opponent. His eyes and feet work in unison throughout the route, working zone coverage with intelligent play recognition, or beating man coverage with precise breaks and greasy hips to flip the defender. His quick feet make him dangerous in against man coverage, as defenders didn’t seem to have an answer when he would move on his first break, whether he was lined up outside or in the slot.

Bell’s balance with the ball in his hands is off the charts, as he routinely maintained his body control through the catch, bouncing off of hits for excellent yards after the catch. He’s slippery as a ball carrier, and he challenges defenders who aren’t sound in their tackling technique with his ability to create after any reception.

Weaknesses

While Bell’s quick feet and fluidity are bonuses, his burst and top-end speed are lacking. He doesn’t seem to have that second gear, and hits his first one a little too late. Working through traffic, you never got the feeling Bell was going to suddenly blow past the defender and go for the long touchdown. It’s hard to imagine Bell as deep threat or a possession receiver, but somewhere between the two.

Bell isn’t a consistent winner on contested catches down the field, and he doesn’t have the body type or physicality to win 50-50 balls. The effort is there, but the success didn’t follow in those situations, and that’s not going to get any easier at the next level.

Projection

Bell is a solid, all-around receiver who can be an immediate contributor, but his ceiling may be nothing more than a No. 2 guy who will be reliable and consistent. Teams will see his production, route efficiency, and YAC ability, and will be tempted to add him sometime late on Day 2.

