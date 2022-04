BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education presented data on Tuesday that showed how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students in the state. There were steep drops in math and English standardized scores from 2019 to 2021. The state’s Kindergarten Readiness Assessment found that only 40% of students tested were demonstrating that they were prepared for kindergarten in 2021. That is a decrease from 47% in 2019. Those numbers did not shock the people WJZ spoke with on the topic. “I was totally not surprised at all,” Chris Gutwein, a retired Montgomery County School teacher, said. “I have grandchildren in the public school...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO