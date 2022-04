SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The San Jose police department has launched an outreach and educational video series to be distributed in various foreign languages as part of an effort to battle misinformation online and foster more community connections. Dubbed “Ask An Officer, Questions from the Community,” the videos will be released about once a month. The first episode debuted Thursday in Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Farsi, Punjabi and Khmer and addressed hate crimes. Each three- to four-minute clip explaines how victims should protect themselves during an incident and how to properly document or report the crime to an officer. From 2016 to 2021,...

