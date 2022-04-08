A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022.

The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.

They've worked with 200 scientists and the expedition team travels on one big boat, or at-sea laboratory, to find the ocean's giants. In hopes to bring the ocean back to "balance and abundance," they are helping educate the public with their tracker system online.

Gladee, in particular, has spent the last week traveling close to Jacksonville, and, in the last month came south from the coast of northern South Carolina.

This ocean giant is 8 feet, 8 inches, and 396 lbs., and believe it or not, she is not the largest shark being tracked. The non-profit organization uses a hydraulic platform to lift the marine animals safely and get over 12 samples in about 15 minutes. During OCEARCH's "Expedition Nova Scotia", she was the fifth animal sampled.

The juvenile shark swam about 15 miles in the last 24 hours, so it's safe to say she's been working her fins.

Gladee got her name from a popular Nova Scotia story about a famous restaurant, Gladee's Canteen, run by Gladee and her sister. Her name represents the collaborative dynamic of the organization's teamwork on the ship.

The organization also tracks other marine animals, like sea turtles. We'll be keeping an eye out for Gladee's travels to see where the ocean takes her.

