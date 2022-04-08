ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

By Jenna Kelley
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1vcx_0f3pXtFR00

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022.

The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.

They've worked with 200 scientists and the expedition team travels on one big boat, or at-sea laboratory, to find the ocean's giants. In hopes to bring the ocean back to "balance and abundance," they are helping educate the public with their tracker system online.

Gladee, in particular, has spent the last week traveling close to Jacksonville, and, in the last month came south from the coast of northern South Carolina.

This ocean giant is 8 feet, 8 inches, and 396 lbs., and believe it or not, she is not the largest shark being tracked. The non-profit organization uses a hydraulic platform to lift the marine animals safely and get over 12 samples in about 15 minutes. During OCEARCH's "Expedition Nova Scotia", she was the fifth animal sampled.

The juvenile shark swam about 15 miles in the last 24 hours, so it's safe to say she's been working her fins.

Gladee got her name from a popular Nova Scotia story about a famous restaurant, Gladee's Canteen, run by Gladee and her sister. Her name represents the collaborative dynamic of the organization's teamwork on the ship.

The organization also tracks other marine animals, like sea turtles. We'll be keeping an eye out for Gladee's travels to see where the ocean takes her.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 1

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Attempts To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Billionaire banking heir, 31, is killed by boat propeller after leaping into ocean to save his fiancee, 30, who was accidentally knocked overboard by captain during Key Largo fishing competition

The son of a Spanish-Venezuelan billionaire was killed in a horrific boating accident in Florida after he was maimed by the vessel's propeller during a fishing competition when he jumped in the water to save his fiancée - who was accidentally knocked overboard by the ship's captain. Juan Carlos...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Swimming#Shark Week#Ocearch
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy