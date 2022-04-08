7 Gorgeous Spots To See Arizona's Dreamy Wildflowers This Spring

Spring is right around the corner and that means you'll soon be able to get your flower fix. If you're scoping out some spots for your next posy shoot, we've got you covered. This list will take you to some of the best places to see wildflowers in Arizona.

From ogling golden poppies and bright marigolds to flowering cacti, there's an abundance of beauty to be found in the desert.

You might have heard "April showers bring May flowers" but in the desert, the saying goes "February showers make March wildflowers."

If you're visiting areas in northern Arizona, it's possible to spot blooms as late as May due to the higher elevation and extra rainfall.

Some flowers you might be able to see include primrose, poppies, bluebells, and more. They make a perfect backdrop for photos with your closest friends.

Before you go, we recommend checking the park's website for current weather conditions. Just be mindful not to trample or remove flowers as it can prevent them from blooming the following year.

Red Rock State Park

Price: $7 per person (aged 14 years and older)

When: May through mid-June

Address: 4050 Red Rock Loop Rd., Sedona, AZ

Why You Need To Go: The 286-acre nature preserve has stunning red rock views, green meadows, and various flowering blooms.

Picacho Peak State Park

Price: $7 per vehicle for up to four people

When: Spring

Address: 15520 Picacho Peak Rd., Picacho, AZ

Why You Need To Go: You can hike trails up the mountain and encounter fields of vibrant wildflowers.

Saguaro National Park

Price: $25 per vehicle for a weekly pass

When: Late May through July

Address: 3693 S Old Spanish Tr., Tucson, AZ

Why You Need To Go: The tall Saguaro cacti features a stunning white flower from late May through July.

Lost Dutchman State Park

Price: $10 per vehicle for up to four people October through May

When: April-June

Address: 6109 N Apache Tr., Apache Junction, AZ

Why You Need To Go: After a successful year of rainfall, you'll be able to gaze at a sea of blazing colored blooms.

Arizona Snowbowl

Price: Free (additional fees may apply for specific activities.)

When: Late spring

Address: 9300 N Snow Bowl Rd., Flagstaff, AZ

Why You Need To Go: Most people flock here for winter activities, but with many trails and open meadows, this spot features some of the best wildflowers ever.

Catalina State Park

Price: $7 per vehicle up to four people

When: Late spring

Address: 11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ

Why You Need To Go: This 5,500-acre park has a variety of captivating hiking trails where you can see desert flowers and wildlife.

Bartlett Lake

Price: $8 per vehicle for a daily pass

When: Early to late Spring

Address: 20808 E Bartlett Dam Rd., Carefree, AZ

Why You Need To Go: This lake is 48-miles from Phoenix and features an array of blooms and stunning ocotillo cacti with red flowers.

We strongly advise that before you go swimming or visit any location, you check the most recent updates on potential hazards, security, water quality, and closures. If you do plan to visit a location, respect the environment, and do not remove or trample flowers. It can prevent them from blooming the following year.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 28, 2020.