After 20 years in Culver City, HOK’s design studio is moving to Downtown LA. The new 20K SF space in the Row DTLA will offer more amenities for the studio’s employees, who are working in the office on a hybrid schedule, and will be a space that will entice those workers to come to the office, said HOK Design Principal Adaeze Cadet and HOK Director of Design of Interiors Bill Bouchey, who are leading the design of the new space.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO