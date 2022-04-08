Spring into Storytime at the Port Arthur Public Library! April 6th-May 9th

All during the month of April Easter eggs will be hidden in the Children’s department of the library. If children find them they can exchange them at the circulation desk for prizes. This event is free for children. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County. the library is open from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday thru Friday. They are open 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 18 DAYS AGO