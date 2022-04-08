ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amazon calls for election re-run after workers voted for first U.S. union

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnWgb_0f3pVREH00
The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Friday called for an election re-run after workers at a New York City warehouse voted to create the company's first U.S. union, saying that the U.S. labor board and worker-organizers suppressed turnout.

The Amazon Labor Union (ALU) rejected the allegations made by the online retailer that is the second-largest U.S. private employer.

Amazon made its demand a week after the landmark victory for organized labor, which for years has sought to offer protections to workers at the company. Some 55% of employees who voted from Amazon's JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island opted to join the ALU, which has argued for higher pay and job security. Turnout was about 58%.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement: "We want our employees to have their voices heard, and in this case, that didn't happen - fewer than a third of the employees at the site voted for the union."

Amazon also accused the ALU of intimidating workers and distributing marijuana to gain votes in its favor, according to a company filing on Friday.

Derrick Palmer, vice president of the ALU, said Amazon is trying to "demean our character and undermine our efforts."

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) now must process Amazon's objections before certifying the election result. The timing for this was not immediately clear.

In its filing, Amazon said the NLRB improperly helped the ALU gain standing to hold an election and created the impression that it supported the union. Amazon also accused the NLRB of hampering turnout through mismanagement in the polling area and by allowing camera crews on site that scared away voters.

An NLRB spokesperson declined to comment on these objections but the board has said previously that it is independent and that its enforcement actions against Amazon have been consistent with its congressional mandate.

The ALU pushed back against Amazon's claims, saying the company did not contest low turnout in a prior union election in Alabama in which workers voted against organizing. The ALU said it was Amazon that had intimidated workers, and the union has filed dozens of unfair labor practice charges against the company.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York and Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 16

Related
Salon

"This seems totally illegal": Amazon may ban union terms like "pay raise" in internal messages

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On the heels of a major organizing win for Amazon workers in New York City last week, "The Intercept" revealed Monday that the e-commerce giant is considering a ban on various union-related terms for a planned internal messaging application.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Amazon's new union demands company start bargaining in May

(Reuters) - The union that Amazon.com Inc workers recently voted to represent them has demanded the company start bargaining in early May and cease any changes to employment terms at their warehouse in the interim, according to a letter the group issued Saturday on Twitter. The Amazon Labor Union also...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Business
State
Alabama State
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Union Workers#Organized Labor#First U S Union#The Amazon Labor Union#Alu#Nlrb
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

This new union boss could start the biggest strike in decades

You might not know Sean O'Brien. But he is poised to shake up the US economy in a way no one else has in recent memory. O'Brien was sworn in Tuesday as the new general president of the 1.3-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters, succeeding James Hoffa, son of the union's most infamous president. The younger Hoffa held the job 23 years, far longer than his father ran the union.
LABOR ISSUES
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy