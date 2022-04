Texas is already home to the highest speed limit in the country, but now there's a stretch of road with NO posted speed limit at all. Remember when the speed limit on U.S. Highways and Interstates was 55 miles per hour? It's been a while, but I remember driving across Texas with the family at 55 mph and thinking it would take all week to get from Louisiana to New Mexico. 55 was just way too slow.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO