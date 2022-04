IRRIGON — Riley Lantis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Riverside pitching crew struck out nine in handing Irrigon an Eastern Oregon League loss on Friday, April 8. “I’m extremely proud of how our guys played,” Riverside coach Tyler Davis said. “We have a lot of younger players who contributed a lot toward our win. Tyler Thomas was great defensively behind the plate, and Riley Lantis made some great defensive plays.”

IRRIGON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO