Louisiana State

Cara Cara

By Brant Cox
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago

The 13 best restaurants in LA for when your company is less...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Melody

Not to be confused with the Virgil Village wine bar with a similar name, Melody Lounge in Chinatown serves an extensive list of craft beers and spins records every night of the week. Paper lanterns bathe the room in a sultry red glow while DJs play whatever mix of tropical house, Latin trap, future beats, soul, or funk they feel like that night. It’s laidback and fun in an effortless way, the way everyone wishes they could be.
The Infatuation

General Lee's

With two floors—one jade green, the other a sultry dark red—in the middle of Chinatown, General Lee’s is a guaranteed night of style. DJs spin classic hip hop, R&B, moody pop, and Sade all night long, and drinks are made fast and strong. Everything, from the wooden tables upstairs to the plush velvet couches to the vintage DJ booth have that old-school Chinatown look, and on any given night, you might see college kids dancing their butts off or 30-year-olds nursing a tiki cocktail in the corner.
The Infatuation

Highland Park Brewery Chinatown

Located in a converted warehouse across the street from LA State Historic Park, Highland Park Brewery Chinatown is twice the size as their original space at The Hermosillo in HP, with plenty of tables for big groups, a dog-friendly front patio facing the park, and their first dedicated tasting room inside. Their bar snacks menu is small, but way more delicious than it needs to be (get the cheese curds). And yes, the beer is still fantastic. This is where you need to be drinking before a Dodgers Game.
The Infatuation

Wyman Bar

So far, The Wyman Bar is Downtown LA’s fanciest bar opening of 2022, and the only one housed in a former Blade Runner set piece. It’s in the historic, 128-year-old Bradbury Building where you’ll find crushed blue velvet sofas, exposed-brick walls, and a variety of coffee, tea, and cocktails to sip while shouting “enhance” at things. A note: Wyman Bar is owned by NeueHouse, a members-only social club, so eventually you’ll have to pay to get in. But for the time being, NeueHouse will offer membership day passes, subject to reservation availability.
The Infatuation

West Hollywood

From Lance Bass’s massive Dream club to the new location of Gym Bar, queer spaces are finally starting to return to Weho after enduring [several devastating closures during the pandemic. Our favorite of the bunch is Stache. The restaurant/bar/performance space has fun programming throughout the week, including bearded lady cabarets, Drag Race viewing parties, and nightly DJs. But if you’re in the mood to day drink on the weekends, it’s all about the Wig & Waffles drag brunch. The menu includes everything from protein pancakes to breakfast burritos, plus $25 bottomless mimosas until 4pm.
The Infatuation

Le Colonial

Le Colonial is like Dr. Evil doing the Macarena. It’s not hip, it’s not cool, and there’s nothing that can change that. Your friends won’t talk about it as a hot new restaurant, let alone talk about it at all. But Le Colonial has great service, and serves solid Vietnamese food in the Gold Coast.
The Infatuation

Ramen Tatsu-ya South Lamar

Ramen Tatsu-ya’s South Lamar location is just like original, just bigger and way closer to downtown. You can easily head here during your lunch hour, or for a quick dinner after work, but either way, make sure to switch it up from the classic Tonkotsu from time to time. We’re partial to the Mi-So-Hot and the Tsukemen dipping ramen, but it’s really impossible to go wrong.
The Infatuation

Nido’s Backyard

Everything about Nido's Backyard in Oakland makes it a great spot for group hangs. The entirely outdoor space looks like an Airbnb you'd find in Joshua Tree, furnished with colorful murals, cacti everywhere, and hanging string lights. Plus, everyone has a drink in hand, laughing and chatting over music and sounds of trains rumbling by. And while Nido offers a range of Mexican dishes like a quesabirria or duck confit enchiladas, the shared plates are what Nido’s does best. The carnitas surtidas taco kit serves a plentiful supply of right-off-the-grill pork shoulder carnitas, chicarrónes, and juicy, not-too-charred ribs that you can balance with coleslaw, salsa verde, pickled carrots, and pico de gallo. And if the breeze from the Oakland waterfront starts to set in, they have plenty of overhead coverings and heat lamps to keep you warm—or you could just go for the sweet and spicy margaritas. Though you’re here for birthdays or catching up with friends, we’d come up with any excuse to enjoy some cocktails here on a sunny afternoon.
The Infatuation

King Palace Chinese BBQ

On any given night at King Palace, you’re bound to find large round tables of people gathered around a lazy susan full of Chinese-style barbecue, which can be hard to find in Miami. This is definitely the place to get great char siu and Peking duck, along with crispy pork belly and soy sauce chicken. However, if you’re looking for more than just an endless supply of roast meats, the drunken chicken or jellyfish salad (both served cold) is an ideal way to start the meal. The stir-fried scallops with lily bulbs and sliced lotus root with Cantonese sausage, bacon, and ham are also two excellent things to order alongside your barbecue feast.
The Infatuation

Rival Bros Coffee Bar

The Rival Bros location on Spruce looks like an apartment you might inherit if you were one of Logan Roy’s heirs from Succession. It’s gorgeous, with high ceilings supported on pillars, painted-black walls, and dark leather booths you’ll want to remember when you finally design your Rittenhouse Square penthouse. The coffee is also some of the best in the city, and while the food menu is small, there are always pastries behind the counter from local bakeries.
The Infatuation

Eyval

Eyval is the newest restaurant from the team behind Prospect Heights’ Sofreh, and it’s next door to Sofreh Cafe (from the same owners) in Bushwick. Starters and small plates are the move here, and you should order as many as your table can agree on. Portions are small, and the plating is chic, so your first impression might be that you’re getting pretentious food at pretentious prices—but dishes like the fava bean borani topped with sprigs of dill and the potato tahdig sitting in a rich plum sauce have a startling amount of flavor for how simple they sound. This restaurant has buzzy energy that keeps the waitstaff on the move, so it’s good for a leisurely night out with a group of friends who want to eat some of the best Persian food in Brooklyn. The energy is also infectious enough to make a solo dinner at the bar surprisingly fun.
The Infatuation

Wahpepah’s Kitchen

There aren’t many Native American restaurants in the Bay Area, let alone the country. So rarity alone is a good reason to check out Wahpepah’s Kitchen in the East Bay. Founded by Crystal Wahpepah—a member of Oklahoma’s Kickapoo nation—the casual spot at the old Reem’s space in Fruitvale Village shines a light on Indigenous cooking techniques and ingredients. This place is as much about enjoying tender charred buffalo skewers, exceptionally moist blue corn bread, and acorn and amaranth cookies as it is about getting acquainted with Native foodways. Bison, salmon, squash, corn, and seasonal fruits are roasted, baked, and stewed until rich and hearty. We could drone on and on about the whole menu, but the centerpiece of your table should be the spicy pumpkin seed and mushroom mole presented alongside two tender handmade nixtamal tortillas.
The Infatuation

Homebound Brew Haus

You might not be able to drink a daiquiri on an Amtrak train like they did in the 1920s, but at least you can do it inside the historic bar space at Union Station. Homebound Brew House, a Dodgers-themed sports bar and beer hall, serves a bunch of $12 cocktails, daily Happy Hour specials, and bar snacks inside of the bar area near the station’s front doors. And you can stop by whether or not you’re preparing for a 2-hour bus ride to see your Aunt Kimmy in Bakersfield.
The Infatuation

Theo's Pizzeria

People say that jealousy is an ugly trait. That it breeds unhappiness, and resentment, and all the stuff yoga and oat milk is meant to sort out. The thing is, these people have clearly never been to Theo’s in Camberwell. They’ve never watched a pizza fritta the size of a (ricotta-filled) baby be plonked on someone else’s table. Or been DM’d the sauciest of saucy pictures: a Neapolitan pizza dripping with chilli oil. If jealousy is a bad thing, then why does it make you eat things that taste so good?
The Infatuation

Singburi

We’ve eaten a lot of Thai food in London, and we’re comfortably able to say that Singburi is up there with the best of them. Sure, you can get that spicy red curry or pad thai you’ve been craving, but you really want to be getting a few friends together and diving deep on their daily specials. The cucumber salad with prawn floss and mangosteen or whole crab are both great places to start, and the moo krob is basically a class A narcotic masquerading as deep fried pork belly. You definitely should book, as it’s rammed with locals most nights, and it’s BYOB so feel free to bring the finest bottle of plonk you can find in the local Spar.
The Infatuation

Auntie April's Chicken, Waffles, & Soul Food Restaurant

For some damn good soul food, you’ll want to make your way into Bayview and grab a seat at Auntie April’s. This restaurant is a San Francisco institution (est. 2008), thanks in no small part to the eponymous dish made with the most perfectly breaded fried chicken and house-made plain, cinnamon, or red velvet waffles.
The Infatuation

St. Paul

One minute from Highbury and Islington station is St. Pauls Road, and another extremely good parade of restaurants, cafes, and things you need to eat and drink. St Paul Islington is one of these places. It’s a spacious coffee-cum-wine-bar place that does everything you’d expect. Sandwiches, charcuterie, coffee, wine, massages, avocado facials, dog therapy, camembert counselling. Okay maybe not all those things but you get our drift.
The Infatuation

Casa Florida

Casa Florida is a great choice when you’re in the mood to drink outside. They’ve got some seating (including inside an old bus) which is usually quiet enough to bring a date you’d actually like to hear. They also have a small food menu in case you’re hungry. But we come here to drink because the cocktails are really good. The Old Fashiorange tastes like an Old Fashioned made out with a Creamsicle and the tangerine negroni is just wonderful.
The Infatuation

The Bagel Bakery

The Bagel Bakery in China Basin has been turning out New York-style bagels since 1976, and they’re still going strong. These not-too-bready bagels are still as reliable as ever. You can get them by the dozen, but the power move is to order the veggie bagel sandwich. It’s heavy on the veggies, like cucumber and tomato, and comes with a slightly sweet balsamic dressing that ties the whole thing together nicely.
The Infatuation

Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew

When people are visiting from out of town and it’s the middle of the summer and it’s just too hot to eat outside, we go to Stiles Switch, because they offer a couple of things: beer on tap and an indoor air conditioned space (there’s also a patio). We also take people here because the traditional Central Texas barbecue is just always consistently solid, with fantastic brisket, gigantic peppery beef ribs, chunky pulled pork, and sausages with a good snap. We’re also big fans of their smoked chicken wings and their corn casserole. There can be a bit of a wait during weekend lunch and prime dinner hours, but the line moves fast, so you won’t have to worry about a trip here turning into a multi-hour event. There’s a second location of Stiles Switch in Cedar Park, as well as their sister restaurant, The Switch BBQ, out in far west Austin.
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

