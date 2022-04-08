VOP gets in on dancing fun

On this week’s episode of Out and About, host Jenn Gordon is joined by Chip Joyce to talk about the Peoria Players Theatre’s production of the musical “Sweet Charity.”. With music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields and book by Neil Simon, Sweet Charity is a tender, poignant and consistently funny look at the adventures, or rather, misadventures in the ways of love encountered by the gullible and guileless lady known as Charity Hope Valentine - "the lady of the evening" who always gives her heart, and her earnings, to the wrong man.

PEORIA, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO