TV Series

‘HOME TOWN’ STARRING BEN AND ERIN NAPIER POSTS TRIPLE DIGIT GAINS OVER PRIOR SIX WEEKS AT MID-SEASON FINALE; 13 ADDITIONAL EPISODES ON TAP FOR 2022

Discovery
 1 day ago

New York [April 8, 2022] Hit HGTV series Home Town starring home renovation experts Ben and Erin Napier who balance a busy family life while they revitalize their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, has attracted more than 23 million viewers since its season premiere on December 26, 2021. Factoring in its...

corporate.discovery.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

Bull’s Michael Weatherly Reunites With NCIS Co-Star In Sweet Look Behind-The-Scenes At Final Season Episode

It’s been a few weeks for fans of CBS’ Bull to get used to the idea that the Michael Weatherly-led series will be ending at the conclusion of the 2022 TV season. While those who love the series may be prepping to say goodbye to Jason Bull and co., there are still a few surprises in store for the series. In fact, an NCIS reunion of sorts is coming to the other CBS drama and Sasha Alexander herself shared the news with a fun “reunited and it feels sooo good”-type post.
Discovery

TIFFANY HADDISH SURPRISES HER BEST FRIEND WITH A DAZZLING MAIN FLOOR MAKEOVER IN APRIL 18 EPISODE OF HGTV’S ‘CELEBRITY IOU’

New York [April 4, 2022] Tiffany Haddish, the Emmy® Award, GRAMMY Award® and BET Award winning comedian, actress, producer and author, will give her best friend of 20 years a special home renovation in the Monday, April 18 season premiere of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. Airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and also available to stream on discovery+, the episode will spotlight Selena, who is like a sister to Tiffany and has been a lifeline for her through the highest and lowest points of her life. Working with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Tiffany will surprise Selena with a breathtaking update to her kitchen, living area and guest bathroom.
People

Get a Sneak Peek of Ben and Erin Napier's New HGTV Show, Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE

Ben and Erin Napier are spreading their Home Town magic across the country with help from their fellow HGTV stars — and PEOPLE!. In the new series Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE (premiering April 24), the married designer and woodworker are taking all that they've learned from revitalizing their native Laurel, Mississippi over the years, as well as the small community of Wetumpka, Alabama, which they gave a major overhaul on last year's Home Town Takeover, and applying it to six more American towns in need of a boost.
Deadline

Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Road From HGTV To HBO As ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Switch Sides Post-WB/Discovery Merger

Click here to read the full article. In one of the most head-scratching reporting changes under the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has moved from the Discovery to the Warner Bros. side of the company under HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys. Upon closer examination, the move, which could lead to a Magnolia-branded hub on HBO Max and the Gaines’ dipping their toe in scripted programming, is not that shocking. It just took the couple two mergers and three relationships to get there. The Gaines’ Discovery journey began in July 2017 when...
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to Move Under HBO at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will move under HBO’s purview upon the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which will result in the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, Variety has learned exclusively. Allison Page, president of Magnolia, which is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., will report directly to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. Bloys is one of the few top WarnerMedia execs still standing following this week’s mass exodus ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close, which was capped off by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David...
TVLine

Fox Sets Season Finale Dates for 9-1-1s, The Resident, Call Me Kat and 9 Others

Click here to read the full article. Fox in one fell swoop on Tuesday announced a slew of spring/summer premieres (detailed here), as well as locked in 13 season finales (listed below). CBS, NBC and ABC previously set their own season finale dates. To date, Fox has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Fantasy Island (get Season 2 premiere date), The Great North and The Simpsons. The freshman dramedy The Big Leap, meanwhile, is the network’s only confirmed cancellation thus far. In the demo, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer currently tie as Fox’s top-rated entertainment program...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Reveals Synopsis for Last-Ever Mid-Season Finale

"All is at stake" in The Walking Dead's Season 11B Finale, warns the synopsis released by AMC Networks. Titled "God," the Final Season Part 2 finale airing April 3 on AMC+ and April 10 on AMC is the last time The Walking Dead will go on hiatus. One more batch of eight episodes will air later this year on AMC, beginning with the Final Season Part 3 premiere, and concluding with the series finale of The Walking Dead. Read the synopsis for Season 11 Episode 16, via AMC:
Variety

‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Move to Disney Plus After 30 Seasons on ABC

Click here to read the full article. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus after airing for 30 seasons airing on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The show has received a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service for Seasons 31 and 32, with the new season to debut in the fall. “DWTS” will be the first live series to stream on Disney Plus. Variety has confirmed the series will not air repeats on ABC and strictly be available via Disney Plus. News of the move was first reported by Deadline. “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
Discovery

HGTV ORDERS NEW SIX-EPISODE DOCU-SERIES ‘CHRISTINA IN THE COUNTRY’ (WT) STARRING CHRISTINA HALL

New York – April 7, 2022 – Christina Hall, real estate and design expert and busy mom of three who gained millions of followers as co-star of HGTV’s mega-hit series Flip or Flop and star of Christina on the Coast, will share her next adventure in a newly greenlighted, six-episode docu-series, Christina in the Country (wt). The new series marks the second solo series for Christina and comes just weeks after the network picked up additional episodes of Christina on the Coast, which attracted more than 23 million viewers and ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among key demos in its last season. Christina in the Country (wt), slated to air in late 2022, will follow Christina on her bold next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home—a Tennessee farm. Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee.
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
Discovery

HGTV ORDERS NEW SEASON OF ‘THE NATE & JEREMIAH HOME PROJECT’ STARRING HUSBAND-DESIGNER DUO NATE BERKUS AND JEREMIAH BRENT

New York [April 6, 2022] HGTV has picked up an eight-episode order of its popular design docu-series, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project, starring married designers and dads of two, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. The series, which attracted 13.4 million viewers during its freshman season, follows the couple as they help overwhelmed families sort keepsakes from clutter to get a fresh start. Inspired by the sentimental pieces, Nate and Jeremiah employ their design expertise to renovate each property into a dream home. The new season is slated to premiere in spring of 2023.
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
