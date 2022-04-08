‘HOME TOWN’ STARRING BEN AND ERIN NAPIER POSTS TRIPLE DIGIT GAINS OVER PRIOR SIX WEEKS AT MID-SEASON FINALE; 13 ADDITIONAL EPISODES ON TAP FOR 2022

New York – April 7, 2022 – Christina Hall, real estate and design expert and busy mom of three who gained millions of followers as co-star of HGTV’s mega-hit series Flip or Flop and star of Christina on the Coast, will share her next adventure in a newly greenlighted, six-episode docu-series, Christina in the Country (wt). The new series marks the second solo series for Christina and comes just weeks after the network picked up additional episodes of Christina on the Coast, which attracted more than 23 million viewers and ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among key demos in its last season. Christina in the Country (wt), slated to air in late 2022, will follow Christina on her bold next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home—a Tennessee farm. Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee.

