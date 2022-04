Daniel Nicholas Gerdes was born August 4, 1989, at RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom. He was the oldest of two sons of Deborah Sue Gerdes. Dan was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran (Hickory Grove) Church near Auburn, Nebraska. He attended Kindergarten at Johnson-Brock Public School in Johnson, completed grades 1,2 and 3 elsewhere, and returned to J-B in 4th grade through graduation from high school.

