Four members of the VMI basketball team are now in the transfer portal, in the wake of coach Dan Earl taking the head job at Chattanooga. The four were also the four leading scorers for the Keydets this past season – center Jake Stephens (19.6 ppg, 9.0 rebs/g, 3.3 assists/g, 2.0 blocks/g 55.1% FG, 49.0% 3FG), and guards Kamdyn Curfman (15.6 ppg, 42.6% FG, 39.2% 3FG), Trey Bonham (13.6 ppg, 4.0 assists/g, 47.8% FG, 34.8% 3FG) and Honor Huff (10.0 ppg, 44.0% FG, 37.7% 3FG).

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO