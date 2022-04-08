ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Holey Bagel

By Julia Chen
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re someone who likes going for bagel flavors that are beyond the classic sesame, plain,...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
The Guardian

How to turn leftover cooked beans into ‘hummus’ – recipe

To save energy, I like to soak and cook a big batch of pulses in the pressure cooker for the week ahead, to provide an economical foundation for our daily meals. But by the end of the week, especially if plans have changed, we might be left with a lot to use up. (The same goes for tinned beans: if only part of a tin is needed for a particular dish, we need to find a use for the rest.)
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagels#Chocolate Chips#Cream Cheese#Egg Sandwich#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
FOOD SAFETY
Eater

An Olive Oil Cake Recipe That’s Both Simple and Sublime

Whether it’s delicate and grassy or bold and fruity, olive oil can make a gorgeous addition to dessert. That’s something that chef Dario Cecchini, the famed Italian butcher and restaurateur, knows intimately. His knowledge is on full display in his torta all’olio recipe for YesChef, a streaming platform offering cinematic cooking classes taught by world-renowned chefs. Cecchini’s olive oil cake keeps it simple, which allows the subtle flavors of good olive oil to shine through.
RECIPES
Eater

Asa’s Bakery Slings Bagels and Bialys in New Nokomis Location

On Sunday, March 13, Asa Diebolt re-opened Asa’s Bakery at his new 34th Avenue location in Minneapolis’s Nokomis neighborhood. Diebolt got his start a few years back selling to bagel-hungry Midwesterners at farmers markets throughout the metro — his trademark is dense, doughy, coastie-approved bagels and bialys. (Bialys are not bagels, though they may seem similar — they’re just baked, not boiled, and have a depressed center filled with sweet roasted onions.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Chocolate Cake Recipe Boasts An Irish Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nigella Lawson is clearly ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Her recent #RecipeOfTheDay posts on her Instagram page show off delectable Irish classics: First, from the cookbook "Ireland For Food Lovers" by Georgina Campbell, a recipe for Dublin Coddle consisting of sliced potatoes, sausages, and rashers. Another IG post shows a savory Brown Butter Colcannon, a traditional combination of mashed potato and cabbage, with her twist to top it off with nutty browned butter. With these posts, she's setting her fans up for a sweet Irish classic she'll share on March 17, noting that it will be her #StPatricksDay recipe of the day: a chocolate cake made with a generous pour of Guinness stout.
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Divided On These Brioche Bagels

If you love bread and sweets for breakfasts, then brioche should be on your shopping list. This light and fluffy bread makes a delicious brioche french toast recipe, no matter which brand's loaf you use. (However, some customers have their favorites. Aldi shoppers recommend the chain's chocolate brioche for french toast, for example.) For those who prefer a savory breakfast, bagels might be the go-to way to start the day. And if you can't decide between the two? Aldi's got a product that might be up your alley.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Infatuation

Le Colonial

Le Colonial is like Dr. Evil doing the Macarena. It’s not hip, it’s not cool, and there’s nothing that can change that. Your friends won’t talk about it as a hot new restaurant, let alone talk about it at all. But Le Colonial has great service, and serves solid Vietnamese food in the Gold Coast.
The Infatuation

Moreno Barbecue

Moreno Barbecue in South Austin is a relative newcomer on the barbecue scene, having transitioned from a trailer that opened in 2019 to a brick-and-mortar that finally opened in late 2021. Standouts here are the classic, snappy sausages and the juicy smoked chicken. The tender brisket has a peppery bite, and it’s easily some of the best in town. The thickly-sliced smoked pork belly, something you don’t see at barbecue spots too often, is rich without being excessively fatty, and it has an incredible bark. All the central Texas barbecue is nearly perfectly executed. Moreno also veers towards bar food, with dishes like brisket nachos, smoked burgers, and a hefty brisket grilled cheese sandwich. There’s also a Tex-Mex vibe with tacos on the menu. On Sundays, they often do smoked barbacoa or brisket guisada.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC4 Columbus

It’s back…Jeni’s ‘Everything Bagel’ ice cream

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jeni’s is bringing back one of its most polarizing flavors: Everything Bagel.  “The flavor that divided the internet is staging a comeback!” Jeni’s announced on its website.   Everything Bagel flavor features cream cheese ice cream with everything bagel “gravel” infused in it.   “Whether you loved or hated the idea […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy