Holey Bagel

Moreno Barbecue in South Austin is a relative newcomer on the barbecue scene, having transitioned from a trailer that opened in 2019 to a brick-and-mortar that finally opened in late 2021. Standouts here are the classic, snappy sausages and the juicy smoked chicken. The tender brisket has a peppery bite, and it’s easily some of the best in town. The thickly-sliced smoked pork belly, something you don’t see at barbecue spots too often, is rich without being excessively fatty, and it has an incredible bark. All the central Texas barbecue is nearly perfectly executed. Moreno also veers towards bar food, with dishes like brisket nachos, smoked burgers, and a hefty brisket grilled cheese sandwich. There’s also a Tex-Mex vibe with tacos on the menu. On Sundays, they often do smoked barbacoa or brisket guisada.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO