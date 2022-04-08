ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gamethread: White Sox at Tigers

By Brett Ballantini
South Side Sox
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had so much coverage this week, I may just have to skimp on a heavy gamethread. Mark Buehrle and Jack McDowell? Gio is now White Sox royalty. So cool to see gambling infiltrate the goddam lineup tweet. This is fine!. Miggy batting fifth, huh? Maybe a little...

www.southsidesox.com

FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Tigers beat White Sox on controversial walk-off play

The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Opening Day Friday after a review on a controversial last play. The White Sox led most of the way until the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the 8th to tie the game. An Andrew Vaughn solo home run in the top of the 9th gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead. But Detroit came back in the bottom of the inning to win the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox to Start Vince Velasquez in Home Opener

Seeking starting rotation depth, the White Sox signed Velasquez to a one-year, $3 million deal in mid-March. The team surely never envisioned him getting the ball for the home opener, but Lance Lynn’s knee injury has forced White Sox to tap further into the depth chart. For his career,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox place Yoán Moncada on IL with oblique strain

One of the biggest shocks when the White Sox set their Opening Day roster, was Yoán Moncada’s addition to the 10-Day IL. Moncada missed the Sox’ final Spring Training game with a tweaked oblique. At the time the injury was expected to affect his availability for Opening Day, with the team holding him out for precautionary reasons. Now, the White Sox say the injury is much worse than they thought.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Liam Hendriks: No Excuses for Blown Save Vs. Tigers

Why Liam Hendriks was especially irked after blown save originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Heading into the 2022 season, the White Sox hoped that the bullpen would be a team strength, or at the very least stronger than the 2021 edition. After the Craig Kimbrel experiment fizzled, the team brought in Kendall Graveman to act as the team’s set-up man extraordinaire. The hope was that Graveman and Liam Hendriks would give the Sox a formidable one-two punch to close games, with a handful of capable arms to bridge the gap between the starters and the save opportunities.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Chicago White Sox Expected to Place P Lucas Giolito on IL

The Chicago White Sox are expected to place starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the injured list, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Giolito had to leave his start early on Friday due to an abdominal injury. Manager Tony LaRussa stated Saturday that Giolito will definitely require a stint on the IL as he will need to miss at least two starts. The right-hander is hoping to keep his arm moving during this downtime so that he won’t require much build-up time when he is deemed healthy. The best-case scenario for a Giolito return seems to be late April or early May.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Lose Opening Day, Lucas Giolito to Injury

Sox observations: Giolito's injury to Pollock's debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox looked primed for their first Opening Day win since 2018 with some ninth-inning heroics from Andrew Vaughn. But instead of jubilation, the day was ruined by a fielding error, a bullpen collapse and yet another injury to a big-time player. After only throwing 61 pitches, Lucas Giolito left the game with “abdominal tightness” with no additional information on the extent of his injury. His status is certainly the biggest storyline to follow moving forward, but there were other big observations from Game 1 of the 2022 season, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Tigers play the White Sox in series rubber match

LINE: White Sox -141, Tigers +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series. Detroit had a 77-85 record overall and a 42-39 record at home last season. The Tigers slugged .399 with a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox observations: Cease delivers strikeout stuff

The White Sox evened up the series with the Tigers on Saturday, behind a strong outing from Dylan Cease and some timely hitting. The bullpen also got back on track after giving away two leads on Fridayー once in the eighth inning, and again in the ninth. But it wasn’t all sunshine for the South Siders, and not just because the weather was overcast with temperatures hovering around 39 degrees. The team lost yet another player to injury, this time A.J. Pollock, who left the game with hamstring tightness after hitting a single.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

How to fake it: 2022 Chicago White Sox

👋 Justin here! The White Sox start their 2022 season today on the road in Detroit. First pitch: 12:10pm. You may end up watching the game with friends at Cork & Kerry or talking to co-workers on Google Meet, so here's a guide to faking your knowledge of the 2022 White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
