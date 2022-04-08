ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Part of Central Avenue closed due to water main break

Messenger
 3 days ago

The 1300 block of Central Avenue is closed to...

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Water main issue closes portion of Petersburg street

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A water main issue has closed a portion of a street in Petersburg. Northbound Adams Street is closed between Washington and Wythe streets. Crews are on scene, and barricades have been requested, police said. The City Public Works has been notified. Send it to 12 here.
PETERSBURG, VA
NottinghamMD.com

Water main break reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A water main break in the Middle River area has left many residents without service. The Department of Public Works reports that an eight-inch diameter water main has broken at 12902 Cunninghill Cove Road (21220). Forty customers and three hydrants are currently out of service. No ETA has been provided on repairs.  Motorists should use caution in the … Continue reading "Water main break reported in Middle River" The post Water main break reported in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WETM

Water main break in Watkins Glen; possible low pressure, rusty water

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews in Watkins Glen are working to repair a water main that broke in the Village Tuesday morning. The Village of Watkins Glen alerted residents around 9:15 a.m. on March 22 of a water main break on West Second Street between Orchard and South Glen Avenue. The Village said that while crews are repairing the line, residents may have low water pressure and rusty water.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
The Telegraph

Water main work closes Stanley

ALTON — Workers from Illinois American Water Company early Tuesday afternoon were finishing up repairs on a water main break on Stanley Road near Lee Avenue. Stanley Road was closed between Lee Avenue and First Street Tuesday until the repairs were completed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Fort Dodge, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Fort Dodge, IA
Fort Dodge, IA
Traffic
WRAL News

Water main break creates mess north of downtown Durham

Durham, N.C. — A water main break was creating a big mess north of downtown Durham early Wednesday morning. The break was reported along North Duke Street at Trinity Avenue, in front of Durham School of the Arts, before 5:45 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., water was still gushing onto...
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire trails closed due to high water

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is announcing the closure of some Eau Claire trails due to high water. According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 5:00 a.m. March 24, the Chippewa River Gauge at Grand Avenue in Eau Claire read 766.87, which the City of Eau Claire says is about six feet below the flood stage of 773.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Avenue#Uban Construction
WEHT/WTVW

Water main break leads to boil advisory in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — The maintenance manager of Princeton Water Utility announced Saturday that part of the city is now under a precautionary boil advisory. They say the city issued the advisory out of precaution from a water main break. All customers between N West Street east to N Seminary Street and between State Street […]
KIMT

Water main repairs to close sections of two Mason City roads

MASON CITY, Iowa – Portions of two roads in Mason City will be closed Monday due to water main repairs. The city’s Operations & Maintenance Utility Crew will be shutting down 17th Street NE between Rhode Island and Kentucky Avenues and 23rd Street SW between Sunny Circle and South Washington Avenue.
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Arlington water main break being repaired

A 6-inch water main break in Arlington, Virginia, is being repaired. Emergency repairs started around 8:30 p.m. Monday at 3000 Langston Boulevard, according to Arlington Department of Environmental Services. About 200 customers were affected. The department originally estimated the repairs would take until 9 p.m. Monday. But a tweeted update...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Turnto10.com

Cranston police advise public to avoid Phenix Avenue due to water main break

(WJAR) — Update:. Just before 1:00 p.m., the Cranston Police Department announced the water main emergency had been fixed. Crews working the situation had caused detours and traffic delays during the morning commute. Original story:. The Cranston Police Department is asking commuters to avoid Phenix Avenue as crews work...
CRANSTON, RI
WDEF

Water main break disrupting service in Dunlap

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – 75% of the water system in Dunlap has been down today because of a water main break. The city reports that a 16″ main was “disrupted.”. The repairs should be completed by 5:30-6:00 PM. But their could be air in your lines. You...
DUNLAP, TN
KFOX 14

El Paso Streetcar Upper Loop service suspended due to water main break

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar services was impacted by the water main break that happened earlier this week. Tuesday, a water main break occurred along Stanton Street and Baltimore Drive in Uptown El Paso. The streetcar's rail runs along those streets where crews are repairing...
EL PASO, TX
Sheridan Media

Water Main Struck At 5th Street And Sheridan Avenue Intersection

WYDOT reports that sometime after 5pm on Tuesday (March 22nd) a water main was struck causing water to flow southward on Sheridan Avenue at 5th Street. As of the time this story was posted, east and west-bound traffic on 5th Street can pass through the area, but can’t turn south onto Sheridan Avenue.
SHERIDAN, WY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Duluth soaked by a winter of water main breaks

DULUTH - It was 3 a.m. when Becky Haase heard the sound of running water somewhere in the house. Down in her finished basement, frigid, muddy rivers poured through the seams of the egress windows. "It was gushing — the water was nearly knee-high when we got down there," the...
DULUTH, MN
CBS LA

Water Main Break Floods Streets In Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break sent a powerful river of water gushing through streets in the Westlake District early Tuesday morning. The water main break occurred in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Belmont Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. March 22, 2022. (CBSLA) The water flowed for nearly two hours before Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews shut it off. It’s unclear if any buildings suffered damage. LADWP did not confirm how many customers were without water service, or what may have caused the break. On Monday morning, a water main break flooded a street in the Hollywood Hills, just off the 101 Freeway. LADWP said aging pipes built in the 1930s were to blame.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy