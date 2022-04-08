Part of Central Avenue closed due to water main break

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A water main break in the Middle River area has left many residents without service. The Department of Public Works reports that an eight-inch diameter water main has broken at 12902 Cunninghill Cove Road (21220). Forty customers and three hydrants are currently out of service. No ETA has been provided on repairs. Motorists should use caution in the … Continue reading "Water main break reported in Middle River" The post Water main break reported in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD ・ 21 DAYS AGO