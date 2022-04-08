ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVa trial expert: Drug makers downplayed risks in marketing

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJMo6_0f3p1Qjj00
Opioid Trial West Virginia FILE - Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, is shown at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Washington. Gupta was one of the first witnesses whose video deposition was played at a bench trial Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in which several pharmaceutical manufacturers are accused in a lawsuit of contributing to the crisis. He testified that the opioid epidemic got so bad in drug-ravaged West Virginia that the state was having trouble finding foster parents to care of children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Lawyers for the state of West Virginia concluded the first week of a trial against three major opioid makers Friday by outlining how pharmaceutical companies rebranded the highly addictive drugs decades ago to expand their prescriber base while downplaying the risks.

The bench trial began Monday in the state's case against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc.’s Allergan and their family of companies.

State lawyers spent hours on Friday questioning Matthew Perri, a pharmaceutical marketing expert who said he had “painstakingly” reviewed thousands of pages of marketing materials from the companies.

Much of the early testimony on Friday focused on materials produced by Cephalon Inc., a company bought by Teva, to sell fentanyl-based medications Actiq and Fentora.

Perri described a “paradigm shift” from the late 1990s to early 2000s in which the companies transitioned from marketing opioids as drugs designed for terminal cancer patients to drugs designed to treat long-term pain.

Materials used by sales representatives to market the drugs downplayed or failed to mention the risks of addiction associated with opioid use, Perri testified. Instead, marketing described drugs as “safe and highly effective” at controlling pain and “improving functionality and quality of life” for patients.

“It took down the barriers that were there, and effectively lowered the bar" for the prescription of opioid medications, he said. “Opioids could be prescribed sooner in the treatment process, with less worry."

One 2010 training manual used by sales representatives marketing the morphine drug Kadian repeatedly minimized the risk of addiction among users. Allergan owns the rights to Kadian.

“Despite the continued unscientific beliefs of some clinicians, there is no evidence that simply taking opioids for a period of time will cause substance abuse or addiction," the document reads.

The report says “it appears likely” that most patients who abuse opioids from pain management practices had an “abuse problem” beforehand.

“This topic is so important and so much misinformation exists,” it reads.

The bench trial is expected to last up to two months.

Earlier in the week, the judge heard a video deposition from the new White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta, who testified that the opioid epidemic got so bad in drug-ravaged West Virginia that the state was having trouble finding foster parents to care for children.

Gupta previously served as West Virginia’s chief health officer from 2015 until 2018 and as as executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. He was confirmed last fall by the U.S. Senate as the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

His testimony was recorded before he was named to his White House position.

West Virginia long has led the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths. Gupta said the opioid crisis also led to increases in public health problems such as Hepatitis B and HIV cases and neonatal abstinence syndrome, a withdrawal in newborns caused by exposure to drugs in the womb.

The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey accuses the companies of creating a public nuisance and violating the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Attorneys for the companies said in opening arguments Monday that their individual products in question had considerably less than 1% of the market share in West Virginia, were medically necessary prescriptions and could not have contributed to the state’s opioid problems.

In November, a California judge ruled in favor of Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Endo International, Teva and others, saying that local governments hadn't proven in a lawsuit that the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance.

Nationwide settlements were finalized in February by Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. That cleared the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S. West Virginia previously reached settlements in separate lawsuits, including $37 million with distributor McKesson in 2019, and $20 million with Cardinal Health and $16 million with AmerisourceBergen in 2017.

In Charleston, a separate bench trial wrapped up last summer in federal court in a lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson of fueling the opioid crisis in Cabell County and the city of Huntington. That judge has not indicated when he will rule.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma ends promotion of ADHD drug

STAMFORD — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, which reached a $6 billion settlement earlier this month with Connecticut and other states, has stopped promoting its treatment for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Purdue’s decision to end the promotion of Adhansia XR, which is unrelated to the settlement, was documented in a recent report...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nature.com

Undisclosed industry payments rampant in drug-trial papers

A quarter of medical researchers involved in clinical trials in Australia did not declare funding from pharmaceutical companies. You have full access to this article via your institution. One in four Australian medical researchers involved in drug trials failed to declare money they had received from pharmaceutical companies when submitting...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Marietta Daily Journal

Pfizer halts trials in Russia but will continue to supply drugs

Pfizer Inc. said it would no longer start new clinical trials in Russia and that it would donate all profits from its subsidiary in the country to Ukraine relief causes. At the same time, the drugmaker said in a statement that it will continue to supply medicines to Russia, out of fear that vulnerable patients such as children and elderly people who rely on its therapies could be harmed by any halt.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Drug makers, Scientists Working For Long COVID Treatments: Reuters

Researchers and drugmakers, including those who have launched antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19, are having early discussions about targeting Long COVID, Reuters reported citing five scientists in the U.S. and U.K. Companies including GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR, and Humanigen Inc HGEN confirmed they had spoken...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Business
City
Charleston, WV
State
California State
Charleston, WV
Industry
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Morrisey
WSYX ABC6

Critical care expert continues to testify in William Husel murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A critical care expert called by the prosecution in the William Husel murder trial testified all day Tuesday. Dr. John Schweiger was first called Monday afternoon, and that questioning continued through Tuesday and will go into Wednesday. The critical care physician at Tampa General was...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios

Chip makers feel labor market squeeze

Growing global demand for chips has semiconductor companies scrambling to hire engineers and other skilled workers in the U.S. amid a nationwide labor shortage and international supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: A labor shortage could dampen the U.S. semiconductor industry's expected growth, just as policymakers are trying to boost...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addictive Drugs#Lawsuits#Wva#Ap#Johnson Johnson#Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc#Abbvie Inc#Allergan#Cephalon Inc#Actiq#Fentora
WSOC Charlotte

Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., sales of window coverings at Halcyon Shades quickly went dark. So the suburban St. Louis business did what hundreds of other small manufacturers did: It pivoted to make protective supplies, with help from an $870,000 government grant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
UPI News

White House warns March inflation numbers could be 'extraordinarily elevated'

April 11 (UPI) -- Upcoming inflation numbers to be released by the Department of Labor will likely be "extraordinarily elevated," White Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned Monday. Consumer Price Index headline inflation numbers to be published Tuesday may be "extraordinarily elevated due to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's price hike, and...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

Trial opens in Florida opioid lawsuit case against Walgreens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — A trial opened Monday in Florida's opioid epidemic lawsuit against the Walgreens pharmacy chain, which state officials accuse of prioritizing profits over health by improperly dispensing millions of powerful painkillers that caused tens of thousands of deaths. The trial, in Pasco County...
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy