GODFREY - Renovations are planned for five historic buildings at Lewis and Clark Community College's campus. In August, the college closed two floors of Baldwin and Caldwell Halls in the Main Complex because of safety and health concerns after HVAC problems led to mold growth. On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to the college to announce a $37.5 million state grant through Rebuild Illinois. LCCC President Ken Trzaska said the project has been a long time coming. "The Main Complex represents our past, but with this investment it also brings to the forefront a critical investment to our future," Trzaska said.

GODFREY, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO