Lewes, DE

Gerald W. Gagnon, loved to fish

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald W. “Jerry” Gagnon, 86, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Jerry was born in Wilmington, to the late Walter H. and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Gagnon. The Gagnon family lived on North Jackson Street in Wilmington, not far from the parish church, St. Paul’s. All the...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Hopkins Farm: No more moos, but plenty of news

The last of the remaining 400 Hopkins Farm cows were sold and left the farm Feb. 4. That brought to an end more than 80 years of cows and a dairy farm operation on the family farm west of Lewes. Now, owners Ingrid and Amy Hopkins are formulating a plan...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

William J. Marsden, loved his family

William “Bill” J. Marsden, 82, of Frankford, sadly passed away at his home Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. William is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia (Mc Caughan) Marsden. He is survived by his children, Patricia Sparkevicius, William Marsden (Marlene), Kathy Fagan (John) and Christine Seitzinger (Rob). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Brendon, Megan, Michelle, Evan, Billy, Colin, Katie, Jack, Kiley, Jenna, Robbie, Patrick and Michael; as well as his great-grandchildren, Bradley, Bennett and Blake. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews. William is preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Marsden; his brother, George Marsden; and his sister, Carol Rogers.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Norma R. Adams, dedicated volunteer

Norma R. Adams, 93, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was born May 3, 1928, in Laurel, daughter of the late Clarence S. and Beatrice S. Riggin. After spending her early years in Laurel, the family moved to Wilmington. There, Norma graduated from P.S. DuPont High School and went to work for a local doctor. She and Wesley married in 1950 and in time welcomed their son, Richard, into the family.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Catharine Ross Bell, Beebe retiree

Catharine Ross Bell, 82 of Lewes, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her residence after a lengthy illness. Cathy was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late James Jefferson Ross and Edith Mae Jones Ross. Cathy was a great-great-granddaughter of the former Delaware Gov. William H. H. Ross.
Cape Gazette

Linda Darlene DeVary Swolensky, enjoyed gardening

Linda Darlene DeVary Swolensky, 71, of Milford, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Bayhealth Sussex Campus. She was born in Milford, the daughter of the late John and Charlotte (Hitchens) Swolensky. She was a pharmacy tech at Walmart. She also owned a rental property and delivered the News Journal....
MILFORD, DE
fcfreepress

Gerald L “Yogi” Baer obituary 1938~2022

Gerald L “Yogi” Baer, 83, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Friday, March 25, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg. He was born on December 3, 1938 in Orrstown, a son of the late Wilbur and Catherine (Whisler) Baer. Yogi was a member of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Cape Gazette

Beverley Feild Clement, woman of faith

Beverley Feild Clement passed away suddenly Friday, April 1, 2022, at home in Millsboro. Beverley is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph; and her parents, Anna Margaret (Moomaw) and Robert Beverley Feild. She graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va. with a bachelor's degree in education. Beverley taught public...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

David Curtis Riddle, horse enthusiast

David Curtis Riddle passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, March 27, 2022. David was born on Sept. 10, 1962, in Lewes. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Geneva Riddle, brothers, Gary Riddle, Danny Riddle and Elden Adkins. David was survived by his daughters, Lacy Reed (Kenny) and Danielle Sullivan, his grandchildren Nathaniel, Ben, Abriyah and Serenity. His siblings, Edith Lecates (Daryll), Randy Benett (Judy), Terry Collins (Jimmy); sister-in-law, Cindy Adkins; along with many nieces and nephews.
LEWES, DE
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Jensen

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Jensen age 75 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Born in Lansing, Illinois to the late Norman and Sylvia Jensen. In addition to his parents Jerry is preceded in death by daughter – Jennifer Leslie Jensen; son – James Benjamin Jensen; sister – Roberta Sue; and brother – Thomas Jensen.
LASCASSAS, TN
Cape Gazette

Regina L. Vitella, life of the party

Regina L. (Wellet) Vitella, 82, of Milton, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 12, 1940, in Hillside, N.J., daughter of the late William and Mary Wellet. A registered nurse for 40 years, Regina was a wonderful...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruthann Donges, devoted mother, grandmother

Ruthann Donges, 60, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 22, 1961, in Philadelphia, Pa., daughter of the late Preston and Martha Hitchens. Ruthann enjoyed a 30-year career as an analyst for M & T Bank in Millsboro. She was also...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Barnette C. Goldberg, devoted husband, father

Barnette C. Goldberg, better known as “Barney,” passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, in the care of his family and Accent Care Hospice. Barney was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late William and Frances Rosenberg Goldberg. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Rochelle; as well as his in-laws, Davis and Catherine Carlisle.
MILLSBORO, DE
