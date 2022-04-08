Holy Week services set at All Saints' Church and St. George's Chapel

Gerald W. “Jerry” Gagnon, 86, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Jerry was born in Wilmington, to the late Walter H. and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Gagnon. The Gagnon family lived on North Jackson Street in Wilmington, not far from the parish church, St. Paul’s. All the Gagnon children were baptized and attended school at St. Paul’s, as well as many of their cousins. Jerry had very fond memories of the years he spent growing up in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He recounted very happy memories of playing with his siblings and cousins on Jackson Street.

LEWES, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO