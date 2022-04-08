ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Holy Week services set at All Saints' Church and St. George's Chapel

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

The Episcopal Parish of All Saints' Church & St. George's Chapel announced is Holy Week schedule of services. All Saints’ Church at 18 Olive Ave. in downtown Rehoboth Beach will host services at 8 and 10 a.m., Palm Sunday, April 10. A Maundy Thursday...

Cape Gazette

Brittingham family remembers matriarch with day of service

To honor the memory of Mary Ann Mitchell Brittingham, family members of many generations recently came together to clean up a section of Wil King Road, where an Adopt-A-Highway marker is placed in her name. Family members participating are Trey Brittingham, Nina Pierce, Jevon Sample, Skyler Sample, Mycah Brittingham, Michelle...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Mildred Ashe Reed, memorial service set

A memorial service will be held for Mildred “Midge” Ashe Reed, on the date of her 92nd birthday, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 301 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Midge, a longtime Rehoboth Beach resident, passed Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruth Renée Stack Doe, celebration of life set

Ruth Renée Stack Doe of Lewes passed away at home Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. A celebration of Renee’s life is set for 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 1, at Children's Beach House, 1800 Cedar Ave., Lewes. If using GPS, use 1800 Bay Ave. as the address. Come as you are to enjoy fellowship and refreshments with friends and family.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Catharine Ross Bell, Beebe retiree

Catharine Ross Bell, 82 of Lewes, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at her residence after a lengthy illness. Cathy was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of the late James Jefferson Ross and Edith Mae Jones Ross. Cathy was a great-great-granddaughter of the former Delaware Gov. William H. H. Ross.
Cape Gazette

Regina L. Vitella, life of the party

Regina L. (Wellet) Vitella, 82, of Milton, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 12, 1940, in Hillside, N.J., daughter of the late William and Mary Wellet. A registered nurse for 40 years, Regina was a wonderful...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Gerald W. Gagnon, loved to fish

Gerald W. “Jerry” Gagnon, 86, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Jerry was born in Wilmington, to the late Walter H. and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Gagnon. The Gagnon family lived on North Jackson Street in Wilmington, not far from the parish church, St. Paul’s. All the Gagnon children were baptized and attended school at St. Paul’s, as well as many of their cousins. Jerry had very fond memories of the years he spent growing up in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He recounted very happy memories of playing with his siblings and cousins on Jackson Street.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

William J. Marsden, loved his family

William “Bill” J. Marsden, 82, of Frankford, sadly passed away at his home Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. William is preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia (Mc Caughan) Marsden. He is survived by his children, Patricia Sparkevicius, William Marsden (Marlene), Kathy Fagan (John) and Christine Seitzinger (Rob). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Brendon, Megan, Michelle, Evan, Billy, Colin, Katie, Jack, Kiley, Jenna, Robbie, Patrick and Michael; as well as his great-grandchildren, Bradley, Bennett and Blake. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews. William is preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Marsden; his brother, George Marsden; and his sister, Carol Rogers.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Denis A. Mumford, owned Mumford Seal Coating

Denis A. Mumford, 70, of Georgetown, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Milford, to the late Preston J. Mumford, and his mother Dorothy Hall Mumford, who survives him. Denis was the proud business owner of Mumford Seal Coating, which he maintained and operated for over 30 years.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Dennis Edward Crowley, loved by many

Dennis Edward Crowley, 72, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Wilmington, son of the late Joseph and Bernice (Kern) Crowley. Dennis grew up in Claymont attending Mount Pleasant High School. An excellent student, Dennis became the first...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lester Thomas Kelley, proud Navy veteran

Lester "Dutch" Thomas Kelley, 95, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Harmony, Md., son of the late Francis E. "Frank” and Jenny (Marshall) Kelley. Mr. Kelley was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S....

