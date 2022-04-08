ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Europe to develop digital Earth to address climate change

eenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union has an idea to help save the planet from the future ravages...

www.eenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The end of the climate change legend

For many years now, there has been a spirited debate about whether climate change is science, religion, or even perhaps a secret route to socialism. That question remains unanswered, but we've now discovered with certainty that climate change is a political albatross around the neck of the Democratic Party. The...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Tree Rings Reveal Europe’s Beech Forests Under Considerable Threat From Climate Change

Tree ring analyses reveal growth declines over recent decades / Researchers expect further, even drastic declines, especially in southern Europe. Beech forests in Europe are severely threatened by climate change, particularly in southern European countries, but also in central Europe. Models project severe beech growth declines over the next 70 years – ranging from 20 percent to perhaps more than 50 percent depending on the climate change scenario and the region in question. “We expect high productivity declines due to increased drought severity, especially at the southern limits of the beech’s distribution range,” said Dr. Edurne Martinez del Castillo from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). She warns that this will seriously affect both the environment and forestry and urgently recommends that measures be taken to adapt the forests. Furthermore, beech forests are crucial stores of carbon dioxide. The models are based on tree ring analyses from all over Europe using well-established climate scenarios. The study was funded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and has now been published in Communications Biology.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Carbon removal ‘unavoidable’ as climate dangers grow — IPCC

Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is essential to meet the Paris Agreement’s looming climate targets, according to a major report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It’s all but impossible to achieve net-zero carbon emissions — the key to halting global warming — without...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Earth#Data Collection#Extreme Weather#The European Union#E E News
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
eenews.net

Democrats zero in on oil industry stock buybacks

Democratic leaders yesterday called on executives of major oil and gas companies to stop stock buybacks and dividends and instead provide short-term relief at the pump and long-term investment in clean energy. The challenge from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and leaders of the House Oversight and Reform Committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
World Economic Forum

Climate change is transforming Europe’s birds

Rising temperatures and other effects of climate change are transforming European birds like crested tits, garden warblers and chiffchaffs. From shifting nesting dates to decreasing chick numbers, and even changing their general body sizes - the climate crisis is causing major disruptions to birds in Europe. Increasing temperatures are to...
ANIMALS
The Wild Hunt

New report on climate change

TWH – In February 2022, a Working Group of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their report “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability. Summary for Policy Makers.”. The IPCC’s reports drive international climate change negotiations. That 37-page report summarizes a 3,676-page report. The authors...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Hydrogen hubs are trendy. But what are they?

What will the formation of “hydrogen hubs” do for the U.S. energy future? And what are they, exactly? Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your consent to our data collection practices. We encourage you to review our Privacy and Data Practices Policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PWLiving

Addressing the Digital Divide

A recent donation of smart devices to Woodbridge senior affordable housing residents helps seniors connect with the world. Seniors at Lake Ridge Fellowship House (Woodbridge), Hunters Woods Fellowship House (Reston) and Largo Landing Fellowship House (Upper Marlboro, Maryland) now have access to video calling and voice assistant functions to facilitate daily tasks and help residents connect with friends and loved ones. The generous donation of 428 Google Nest Hub Max devices to the senior affordable housing communities is made possible by the Washington, D.C.-based aging services advocacy association LeadingAge, and New York-based senior living voice assistant technology company Volara. The organizations and their partners are working together to provide the Google Next Hub Max devices to 9,000 residents across more than 300 senior living communities in the U.S. and U.K. as part of an initiative to help seniors maintain connection and avoid isolation.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Mic

Climate change is going to make allergy season hell on earth

We can all agree that global warming sucks and we haven’t done nearly enough to alleviate it. But for people with seasonal allergies like me, there’s some very unwelcome bad news that climate change brings. According to new research, rising temperatures will likely make allergy seasons longer and way more intense in the near future.
ENVIRONMENT
Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Any ideas on how to talk to my kids about climate change?

Dear EarthTalk: Any ideas on how to talk to my kids about climate change?. As our understanding of the human-caused effects on our environment deepens, we find ourselves changing our habits, but we also carry the responsibility of preparing the next generation. A National Public Radio (NPR) poll shows that 84 percent of parents think children should learn about climate change while only 45 percent of parents report having a conversation with their kids on the topic. Breaking the silence around climate change is a key step in developing intergenerational solutions.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Chilean astronomy and climate change

The impact of astronomy on the Earth's climate is being increasingly discussed, not least in Chile, home to many astronomical observatories, during the seventeenth annual meeting of the Chilean Astronomical Society (SOCHIAS) in January 2022. For astronomers, it is no secret that our Galaxy alone hosts billions of planets of...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Democrats search for sweet spot on gas prices, climate goals

President Joe Biden came into office last year pledging to restrict drilling on public lands and enact an ambitious clean energy agenda, supported by a Democratic Congress and a hungry base of environmental activists. Now, facing a potentially disastrous midterm season with high gas prices spurred by Russia’s invasion of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pewtrusts.org

New Federal Office to Address Climate Change as a Health Equity Issue

The phrase “health equity” often brings to mind factors such as race, employment, socioeconomic status, and location—all of which can affect health outcomes. Now add to that list climate change and the resulting increase in wildfires, flooding, temperature fluctuations, and extreme weather events, which can place clean air and water in jeopardy—affecting some demographics more than others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

To really address climate change, Australia could make 27 times as much electricity and make it renewable

Australia’s electricity system is on the road to becoming 100% renewable as coal-fired power stations close and wind and solar takes their place. But as a proportion of electricity consumed domestically, it’s on the road to more than 100% renewable. That’s because renewable power set to be produced in Australia’s north could be exported in ways such as via subsea cables. And if we get really serious about bringing down global emissions we will be doing much, much more. In a newly-published study carried out as part of a multi-disciplinary team under the Zero-Carbon Energy for the Asia-Pacific project we analyse the potential...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Scientists risk arrest to demand climate action

Rose Abramoff drove from her home in Knoxville, Tenn., to the nation’s capital last week to chain herself to the White House fence. The climate scientist was among seven demonstrators arrested on April 6 (and later released). Their motivation: the dire warning that time is swiftly running out to meet the world’s climate goals, as detailed in a major report last week from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy