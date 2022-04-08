ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid, automated nerve histomorphometry through open-source artificial intelligence

By Simeon Christian Daeschler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe aimed to develop and validate a deep learning model for automated segmentation and histomorphometry of myelinated peripheral nerve fibers from light microscopic images. A convolutional neural network integrated in the AxonDeepSeg framework was trained for automated axon/myelin segmentation using a dataset of light-microscopic cross-sectional images of osmium tetroxide-stained rat nerves...

