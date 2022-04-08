ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to get drafted after impressive Pro Day

By Tyler Nettuno
 2 days ago
There were a number of former LSU players who stood out at the school’s Pro Day on Thursday, but the obvious standout was cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley appeared in just three games this past season due to a Lisfranc fracture in his foot, and that rehab process held him out of the NFL Scouting Combine in March. He was finally cleared for the Pro Day, and he impressed.

Scouts were especially dazzled with Stingley’s speed. On his first attempt at the 40-yard dash, he ran a 4.37. He was able to show off the athleticism that had him considered a top-five pick at one point, and draft analysts took notice.

In the latest mock from Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, Stingley jumps into the top 10, where he’s expected to be selected at No. 10 by the New York Jets.

What a scenario for the Jets, who already have Thibodeaux, and now get to pick from two more elite prospects on defense. While they could opt for Kyle Hamilton here, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them prioritize the more valuable position at corner with Stingley, who could end up being the biggest steal of the first round at this spot.

At his best, Stingley is likely the most talented corner in this class. As a true freshman, he totaled six interceptions and 15 pass breakups as a starter on the national title team. He’s been limited to just 10 games since, but he said that his Pro Day demonstrated that those skills are still there, telling ESPN, “I’m still me…”

“I feel fine right now. It doesn’t even feel like I hurt it in the first place,” he said.

Stingley’s performance at the Pro Day may have done a lot to increase teams’ confidence in him, and he’ll hope to sneak into the top 10 just like Easterling predicts.

#Nfl Scouting Combine#American Football#Lsu#Lisfranc#Draft Wire#The New York Jets#Espn
