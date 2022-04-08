ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Contract details for new Chiefs DT Taylor Stallworth

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxvP6_0f3oqRLR00

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to come away with some exceptional deals in free agency. That remains the case with their latest signing in DT Taylor Stallworth.

According to the folks at Over The Cap, Stallworth’s one-year contract carries a $1.035 million minimum base salary. $300,000 is guaranteed at signing and in the event of injury or otherwise. He’ll receive an additional $152,500 in roster bonus. He’ll count just $1,047,500 against the 2022 salary cap for Kansas City as the result of this being a veteran salary benefit contract. That essentially means the Chiefs get to sign Stallworth, a player who has four accrued NFL seasons, for what amounts to a veteran minimum salary.

It remains to be seen what type of role Stallworth will find with the Chiefs in 2022, but his contract protects Kansas City if he fails to latch on. Should the Chiefs decide to part ways with Stallworth before or during 53-man roster cuts, they’d save over $700K by releasing him and eat just $300K in dead money.

That said, there’s no reason to believe that Stallworth won’t take full advantage of this opportunity. He’s coming off a season where he saw newfound success as a pass-rusher, playing the most snaps of his four-year NFL career. Should he be able to continue to grow and play up to his potential, we’ll be looking back on this deal as one of the steals of the offseason.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Contract Reportedly Has Major Exception

The Cleveland Browns knew going into the Deshaun Watson move that there were 22 reasons it could possibly go wrong. And because of that, it looks like the club put some provisions into his massive five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal to protect itself should something go awry. A couple weeks...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns sign QB Joshua Dobbs to 1-year contract

According to his agent, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year contract with the rival Cleveland Browns. Dobbs wasn’t a guy who was going to challenge for a roster spot but honestly I had hoped the team would keep him on in a coaching capacity. Dobbs is a literal genius, a rocket scientist and has impressive football acumen. Last season while on IR, you often saw him on the sidelines with Ben Roethlisberger going over the previous drive, helping make adjustments. He had the trust of Big Ben and was a favorite of his teammates.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Dt Taylor Stallworth
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Not Happy With Adam Schefter Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away. Unfortunately, his original tweet was poorly worded. “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter tweeted.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Inside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ honeymoon after lavish wedding as newlyweds flew on private jet & shared champagne

NEWLYWEDS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are officially heading on their honeymoon just days after tying the knot. Chiefs quarterback Mahomes was spotted boarding a private plane with his new bride heading off to an unknown destination. Matthew’s Instagram story has videos of the happy couple clinking champagne glasses as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Adam Schefter Deletes Controversial Tweet About Dwayne Haskins

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the tragic passing of 24-year-old quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday morning. Schefter’s original message explained that the former Ohio State star died when he was struck by a car in South Florida — but it also included an unnecessarily negative remark about the QB’s NFL career.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Wedding Video Going Viral

A viral wedding dance featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. This weekend, a cool video of some Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performing at a wedding is going viral on social media. ESPN shared the video on Instagram. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are one of the most-iconic brands in the world. To have...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph, Diontae Johnson pass on Mitch Trubisky's invite

New Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky invited his skill players and fellow quarterbacks to his home in Florida recently to workout and just get to know each other. At the time we said it was awkward to think fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph might attend. Rudolph and Trubisky are going to be going head-to-head for the starting quarterback job this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy