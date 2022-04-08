ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures Invites Guests To Enroll In Texting Program Featuring Last-Minute Houseboat Specials

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouseboat in Cottonwood Cove. (Photo Courtesy of Lake Mead Mohave Adventures) LAKE MEAD MOHAVE ADVENTURES INVITES GUESTS TO ENROLL IN TEXTING. As boating season quickly approaches, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA) invites boating enthusiasts to sign up for its brand-new texting promotion program featuring last-minute houseboat specials. Interested guests who text...

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Lake Griffin paddles appeal to new, experienced adventurers

On the lake waters surrounded by natural wetlands on both sides, paddlers feel like they’ve stepped into a different world. They sometimes wonder how suburbia can feel worlds away from such places, even though most of the tri-county area’s state parks are not far at all from civilization.
THE VILLAGES, FL
knpr

Lake Mead officials monitor low water levels as 2022 boating season begins

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is preparing to welcome visitors for the 2022 boating season. Officials are encouraging everyone to check for potential changes to boat launch ramp access before heading out to the lake. Highest congestion at launch ramps typically occurs on weekends, according to park officials, so...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
State
Washington State
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
State
Missouri State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houseboat#Barbecue Grill#Adventure#Vehicles#Lmma#Xtreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
AccuWeather

Incoming! Excitement builds for the return of ice giants

They're huge yet silent, looming large over small villages. And when spring arrives, a feeling of anticipation overtakes this small region as hundreds flock to the shores to witness the grand parade -- a true wonder of nature. The anticipation is almost palpable. Each year, local residents, and increasingly the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy