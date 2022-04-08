Bridget Herring named as Sustainability Director

Long before “sustainability” became a buzzword, Indigenous makers were cultivating environmentally conscious creations. Long before fast-fashion brands had resale platforms and luxury labels were using recycled leather, Indigenous artisans were cultivating a community of makers who responsibly harvested the land and made unique and meaningful designs in the process. Our clothing was made for survival, using resources that protected us from the elements while simultaneously celebrating our heritage. And we rejected the 20th-century throwaway culture of more mainstream makers, who, as Metis designer Justine Woods says, adopted the ethos of “How can I make this garment the quickest while paying the littlest?”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO