ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Bridget Herring named as Sustainability Director

By Kim Miller
ashevillenc.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Manager Debra Campbell is pleased to announce that Bridget Herring has been named as the new Sustainability Director. Bridget joined the City of Asheville in 2017 as the City’s Energy Program Coordinator and replaces Amber Weaver who recently...

www.ashevillenc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Tolson Center names Executive Director

The Board of the Tolson Center in Elkhart has announced their new Executive Director. Breanna Allen brings a passion for young people and extensive experience in higher education to the organization, according to Tolson Board chair Cynthea Millsaps. Allen has nearly ten years of tenure in higher education and community...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cedric Harrison named Port City United Director

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Cedric Harrison has been named the Director for Port City United (PCU), a county department created to help reduce violence and provide connections and resources for individuals and families. He will begin in this new role on March 22, 2022. . “Cedric is a...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Flathead Beacon

Elizabeth Wood Named Transit Director

Flathead County commissioners at their March 7 meeting voted unanimously to name Elizabeth Wood the new transit director for the county, replacing the retiring Dale Novak. Wood moved to the Flathead in 2010 and began working with the county’s transit department, then known as Eagle Transit, in 2017. She oversaw the department’s marketing and worked as a dispatcher. In 2019 she served as the Glacier National Park shuttle coordinator when the county partnered with the park to provide transportation services.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Cleveland.com

Kristin Hall, former director of sustainability for Cleveland, feels at home as new executive director of Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three months into her job as executive director of the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, Kristin Hall is settling in nicely. Her prior job, that of director of sustainability for the city of Cleveland, was broader in focus with everything from green building to renewable energy to worry about, she said, but the Soil & Water Conservation District allows her to focus on her passion – urban ecology.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Phys.org

Using electrochemistry techniques to design catalysts for sustainable fuels

One challenge in decarbonizing the energy system is knowing how to deal with new types of fuels. Traditional fuels such as natural gas and oil can be combined with other materials and then heated to high temperatures so they chemically react to produce other useful fuels or substances, or even energy to do work. But new materials such as biofuels can't take as much heat without breaking down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FASHION Magazine |

Indigenous Designers Did Sustainability First

Long before “sustainability” became a buzzword, Indigenous makers were cultivating environmentally conscious creations. Long before fast-fashion brands had resale platforms and luxury labels were using recycled leather, Indigenous artisans were cultivating a community of makers who responsibly harvested the land and made unique and meaningful designs in the process. Our clothing was made for survival, using resources that protected us from the elements while simultaneously celebrating our heritage. And we rejected the 20th-century throwaway culture of more mainstream makers, who, as Metis designer Justine Woods says, adopted the ethos of “How can I make this garment the quickest while paying the littlest?”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainability#Renewable Energy
Phys.org

Climate researcher claims 'There are sustainable paths forward for the basic material sector'

The new UN climate report shows that the zero emissions goal for 2050 is achievable. However, it will require major changes in all sectors—not least in industry, which currently accounts for a large proportion of global emissions. The researchers identified several sustainable paths forward, but some sectors—above all in plastics and chemicals—are still searching for potential transition routes.
ENVIRONMENT
Motley Fool

Waste Management's Innovative Plan for Its Future

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Despite being a capital-intensive business, Waste Management (...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy