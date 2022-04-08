Crosswalk installation at Union Square

Construction is nearing completion on Zero Irving, a 21-story mixed-use building at 124 East 14th Street in Union Square. Designed by Davis Brody Bond and developed by RAL Development and Junius Real Estate Partners, the 176,000-square-foot structure will yield affordable and market-rate office space for technology firms as well as a three-floor education and training center, a tech incubator, co-working spaces, and a 10,000-square-foot food hall managed by Urbanspace. Suffolk Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is located along East 14th Street between Broadway to the west and Third Avenue to the east.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO