Union County, NJ

Crosswalk installation at Union Square

hickorync.gov
 4 days ago

Next week, contractors will install a concrete crosswalk at the Second Street NW entrance to...

www.hickorync.gov

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

GLX Opening Day: Scenes From the First Train From Union Square

At 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, a small crowd gathered on the sidewalk outside a dark construction site on Prospect Street in Somerville. A worker appeared and removed a gate, and people began to filter inside behind former Somerville mayor Joe Curtatone, who held his phone aloft to film the entrance.
SOMERVILLE, MA
New York YIMBY |

Zero Irving’s Curtain Wall Nears Completion at 124 East 14th Street in Union Square, Manhattan

Construction is nearing completion on Zero Irving, a 21-story mixed-use building at 124 East 14th Street in Union Square. Designed by Davis Brody Bond and developed by RAL Development and Junius Real Estate Partners, the 176,000-square-foot structure will yield affordable and market-rate office space for technology firms as well as a three-floor education and training center, a tech incubator, co-working spaces, and a 10,000-square-foot food hall managed by Urbanspace. Suffolk Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is located along East 14th Street between Broadway to the west and Third Avenue to the east.
MANHATTAN, NY
WSAZ

New crosswalk proposed for 20th Street by Marshall campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A change could be coming to a road along Marshall University’s campus in an effort to improve safety. On Monday evening, the Huntington public safety committee approved a resolution to put a crosswalk on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th Avenue near the Recreation Center.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NECN

Green Line Extension Service to Union Square in Somerville Begins Monday

After years of planning and construction, officials held a grand opening for a portion of the Green Line Extension Monday. The long-term project, aimed at providing service in areas that historically lacked access to public transit, is nearing completion. Starting Monday, spots north of Cambridge's Lechmere Station to Union Square...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Salina Post

City provides update about E. Crawford crosswalk signals

The City of Salina this afternoon issued an update concerning the pedestrian crossing signals at the crosswalk on East Crawford Street near Fairdale Road. It is as follows. The City of Salina Public Works Department has hired L&S Electric LLC, to help replace the pedestrian crossing signals at the crosswalk on East Crawford Street near Fairdale Road.
SALINA, KS

