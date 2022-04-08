ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Ferrero USA recalls select Kinder chocolate treats amid potential salmonella risk

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHZVj_0f3om8Tb00
Kinder recall Parsippany, New Jersey-based Ferrero USA Inc. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, recalled both its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and its Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to potential salmonella contamination. (Ferrero USA Inc./FDA)

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Early shoppers may want to check those Easter baskets.

Parsippany, New Jersey-based Ferrero USA Inc. on Thursday recalled both its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and its Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to potential salmonella contamination.

Per the recall notice, the products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella was detected. Although there have been no reports of illness in the United States linked to the voluntary recall, Ferrero took the step out of an abundance of caution “due to reported cases of salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility.”

The products affected are as follows:

No other Kinder products produced for U.S. market are included in the recall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms typically beginning between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria. Although the majority of those who fall ill usually recover without treatment after four to seven days, children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and immunocompromised people may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not eat the product and may contact the Ferrero customer service by calling 1-800-688-3552 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT or online at https://www.ferreronorthamerica.com/contact-US-residentsExternal Link Disclaimer for product refund.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls BP Drugs Due to Potential Cancer Risk

March 22, 2022 -- Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. The affected products are quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide (Accuretic) tablets that Pfizer distributes, and two authorized generics, quinapril plus hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide, distributed by Greenstone. The recall is over higher than accepted levels of N-nitroso-quinapril, a compound known as a nitrosamine.
HEALTH
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Airborne Recalls Millions of Bottles of Gummies Due to Potential Injury Risk

If you recently stocked up on Airborne's Immune Support Gummies, you may want to check your medicine cabinet. The bottles might just go... airborne. Reckitt, the consumer goods company that owns Airborne, issued a voluntary recall of some 3.74 million bottles of Immune Support Gummies on Wednesday. The supplements are...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Bay News 9

Company issues voluntary recall on select Jergens moisturizers amid health concerns

CINCINNATI — A company issued a voluntary recall for select items of Jergens moisturizers after they showed a bacteria that could affect those who are immunocompromised. Cincinnati-based Kao USA Inc. stated 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of the Jergens Ultra Health Moisturizer could contain Pluralibacter gergoviae. The bacteria normally doesn't affect otherwise healthy people, but those with compromised immune systems could develop an infection.
CINCINNATI, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Kinder Chocolate#Bacteria#The Recall#Food Drink#Ferrero Usa Inc
KRQE News 13

Dark chocolate-covered cherries recalled in New Mexico, 5 other states

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Torn & Glasser is recalling 231 cases of Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries due to an undeclared allergen. The Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries were sold beginning November 3 at Sprouts Farmers Market stores under the Sprouts Farmers Market brand in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah. The recall was initiated after discovering […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
People

Select Jergens Moisturizers Recalled Due to Potential Bacteria Contamination

Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of select bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer due to possible bacteria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Select 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of the popular moisturizer may contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that poses minimal health risk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Albanese candy company recalls dark chocolate-covered espresso beans

Albanese Confectionary Group, Inc. has recalled 9-ounce tubs of dark chocolate espresso beans that contain chocolate-covered peanuts instead. Officials discovered dark chocolate panned peanuts were accidentally packaged in dark chocolate espresso bean tubs and could pose an allergy risk, according to a news release from the Indiana-based company. Albanese candies...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGAU

COVID-19 cases rising in Northeast, partly fueled by BA.2, experts say

NEW YORK — As COVID-19 cases continue to tick up in the United States, the Northeast appears to be fueling the increase. Four of the five states with the highest seven-day case rates per 100,000 are in the Northeast. In the 10 states with the highest seven-day rates, seven are Northeastern, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WGAU

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city's top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2021 revealed

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has reclaimed the top spot as the busiest airport in the world, according to a report released Monday by Airports Council International. The preliminary data for 2021 include passenger traffic, cargo volumes, and aircraft movement, according to ACI. Total global air passengers in 2021 are estimated...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Efforts to make protective medical gear in US falling flat

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S., sales of window coverings at Halcyon Shades quickly went dark. So the suburban St. Louis business did what hundreds of other small manufacturers did: It pivoted to make protective supplies, with help from an $870,000 government grant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
61K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy