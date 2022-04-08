ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Activists want Spokane council to remove war hero statue

By RaeLynn Ricarte
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council will soon receive a petition from Gonzaga University students and local community members asking that the statue of John Monaghan be removed. The memorial to Monaghan sits at Monroe Street and Riverside Avenue in downtown Spokane. The son of a...

MJC60
3d ago

10% of the people dictating what happens to the other 90% buy removing history you're trying to reject history by denying it and you can never remove history

Jacquelynn Gregory
2d ago

Absolutely no war is honorable! and every war causes pain and destruction! you can't just remove a piece of our history because you disagree with it. This is how we as a people learn from our past.... By doing this history is just going to repeat itself and at that point your now part of the problem and not the solution because your feelings got hurt. Grow up

Doug Smith
3d ago

those ACTIVITS are all DUMDIES, why do they want the statues removed? some of or most have something to do with WASHINGTON STATE history. they all have to fo some studying on WASHINGTON HISTORY, leave them alone

