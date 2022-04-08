ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle man sentenced to 18 years for child sex crimes

By Maggie Matteson
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Hartselle man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for multiple child sex crimes including sending explicit pictures to a 13-year-old girl in 2019.

According to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, Jordan Raper, 20, of Hartselle, was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child and harassing communications.

In October 2019, a mother reported that her 13-year-old daughter had been receiving sexually explicit messages and photos on Snapchat.

On October 9, 2019, Morgan County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at the home where the 13-year-old lived.

An investigation revealed that an unnamed man had been sent to the address by Raper for the purpose of having sex with the girl. The man was unaware that the girl was underage. He cooperated fully with the investigation that led police to Raper.

While out on bond for the previous offenses, Raper violated the terms of his bond by contacting underage girls. The State moved to have his bond revoked; however, following a hearing the bond was reinstated with new conditions. Raper was restricted from using the internet and was not allowed to contact any girls under the age of 18.

Raper again contacted an underage girl, and because of that his bond was revoked and any contact outside of the jail was restricted.

In January 2022, Raper plead guilty to all of his charges and was sentenced to a total of 18 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

