Three influential female citizens who told personal stories as part of historical research project recently died Milwaukie's living female history was celebrated during the second Ledding Library Lecture Series this year titled "Women's History Project - A personal perspective" on March 2. Milwaukie Councilor Kathy Hyzy noted that the City Council has been majority female in Milwaukie for many years, but that is unfortunately not the case in most cities. Hyzy said that women's contributions to Milwaukie began at the city's founding and continued through the present day. "The excellence in Milwaukie's women is evident everywhere in our community," Hyzy...

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO