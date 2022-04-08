Neighborwoods Free Tree Program

Hello, Flower Mound! It’s finally spring, which means it’s time to get outside and enjoy all the beautiful outdoor spaces Flower Mound has to offer. To preserve those great spaces, the Town works closely with the local nonprofit Keep Flower Mound Beautiful (KFMB), and this month, KFMB is hosting two events. First up, on Saturday, April 9, starting at 10 a.m., take your hard-to-recycle items to Flower Mound High School (3411 Peters Colony Rd.) for a Recycling Drop-Off. They’ll accept things like electronics, metal hangers, old medicines, paper for shredding, and more.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO