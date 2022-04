Focus on service, ownership, unity and progressiveness to help your organization grow the department — The numbers don’t lie.According to the NFPA, over the last 40 years, the number of volunteer firefighters serving their communities has dropped by over 100,000, and the average age of volunteer fire fighters has increased significantly. To put that in perspective, the decline in volunteers over the last 40 years is greater than any one city in the state of Wyoming.

