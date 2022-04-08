3 Reasons for Bruins to be Optimistic Going into 2022 Postseason

As minute one of the overtime period the St. Louis Blues played against the Minnesota Wild on Apr. 8 expired, the Blues had not touched the puck. 27 seconds later, they were celebrating together victorious, thanks to a play almost entirely created and ultimately finished by 22-year-old center Robert Thomas. The Aurora, Ontario native took a pass near his own circle along the boards, raced up ice, and passed to teammate Vladimir Tarasenko as they crisscrossed entering the zone. Thomas drifted to the goalie’s right as the defense fixated on the presumed scoring threat, Tarasenko, but then the Russian delivered the puck back to the wide-open Thomas, who connected on a thunderous one-timer to score the game-winning goal.
