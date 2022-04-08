ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

3 Reasons for Bruins to be Optimistic Going into 2022 Postseason

By Hannah Garfield
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NHL postseason is right around the corner and the quest for the Stanley Cup is heating up. After a slow(ish) start to the season, the Boston Bruins have been on fire since the calendar flipped to 2022 and ramped it up even more in recent weeks, and hopefully can...

thehockeywriters.com

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Have 3 Good Goalie Targets for the Offseason

With the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoff race, it feels like a good time to talk about the offseason. When it comes to free agency, one position where general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson will have to focus his attention is goaltending. Marc-Andre Fleury was traded before the deadline passed, while Kevin Lankinen is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Thus, there are two spots that may need to be filled in net this summer. With Chicago rebuilding, they likely will not be bringing in too many big-name players this offseason. Yet, there are three UFA goaltenders who Davidson should still consider pursuing heavily. Let’s discuss each of them now.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

5 Most Underrated & Overrated NHL Stats

Hockey, just like the rest of the sporting world, has seen an explosion when it comes to statistical categories tracked. However, sometimes it is hard to not just understand what the statistic means but also how much weight it carries in the grand scheme of how a player or team is doing. Here is a guide of five stats that are overused and five that should be used more often.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Drouin, Gallagher, Koivu, and More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. Under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs, despite multiple injuries, continue to provide entertaining and competitive hockey against the league’s top teams. The season will come to an end soon, leaving general manager Kent Hughes sometime before the NHL Entry Draft to implement his plan.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss To Blues

After a big 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes, the New York Islanders were hoping to cap off the back-to-back with another big win on the road against one of the league’s best teams. Unfortunately, the Islanders were easily defeated by the St. Louis Blues in the second game with a four-goal second period being the team’s undoing. The 6-1 loss was the second time all season the team lost by five goals, but the defeat is coming at a time when this team can’t afford to drop games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s Shootout Win Over the Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche made the first of what will be two trips to Rogers Place this month to face the red-hot Edmonton Oilers, who entered the contest 12-2-1 in their last 15 and winners of nine straight at home. In what could be a preview of a possible Western Conference postseason series, both teams were quick out of the gate with fast, aggressive play.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Kallgren, Tavares & Vaive

Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs evened their season’s series with the Montreal Canadiens two games to two with a 3-2 win over their long-time arch-rival. The Canadian-based Original Six teams have been going at it for many seasons. In fact, as Maple Leafs’ fans remember so well –...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flyers, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, two college free agents will be making big choices when it comes to their NHL futures. Will Matthew Knies sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs and is Carter Savoie going to sign a deal with the Edmonton Oilers?. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers have to...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets & Red Wings Make Perfect Rivals Moving Forward

The competition between Michigan and Ohio runs deep. The rivalry is largely personified through matchups in college sports between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. As such, every meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines ends up being can’t-miss entertainment. Until now, in hockey, there hasn’t ever really...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Takeaways From Frustrating Loss to Capitals

The Boston Bruins wrapped up their four-game road trip Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. It was a split of the four games for the Bruins, who come home in the first Eastern Conference wild card spot with 10 regular-season games remaining. It was a trip...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Pittsburgh Penguins & New York Rangers

This past weekend was Masters Weekend on the east coast, and if we’re looking at the lowest score, Keith Yandle is leading the NHL’s green jacket race with a minus-41. The play of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, however, bring us back to the Eastern Conference for this Weekly Lost & Found edition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Getting a Seriously Impressive Resume With Beniers Signing

Matty Beniers has officially signed his entry-level contract and is expected to make his Seattle Kraken debut in the near future. At just 19 years old, the second overall pick from the 2021 Entry Draft already has one of the most impressive resumes of a player who has yet to enter the NHL. Here are some of his achievements.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Thomas Is Blues’ New Superstar

As minute one of the overtime period the St. Louis Blues played against the Minnesota Wild on Apr. 8 expired, the Blues had not touched the puck. 27 seconds later, they were celebrating together victorious, thanks to a play almost entirely created and ultimately finished by 22-year-old center Robert Thomas. The Aurora, Ontario native took a pass near his own circle along the boards, raced up ice, and passed to teammate Vladimir Tarasenko as they crisscrossed entering the zone. Thomas drifted to the goalie’s right as the defense fixated on the presumed scoring threat, Tarasenko, but then the Russian delivered the puck back to the wide-open Thomas, who connected on a thunderous one-timer to score the game-winning goal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Capitals’ Final 10 Games Offer Chance for Advancement & Higher Playoff Seed

What a difference a week makes. Last Sunday, the Washington Capitals came out flat after an extended five-day break with a 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, and things looked bleak for the Caps’ future outlook. The loss seemingly locked them into the second wild card spot in the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues’ Future in Net Still Uncertain

The question on many St. Louis Blues fans’ minds is what the future holds for their goaltenders, Jordan Binnington and Ville Husso. While Binnington is still owed $30 million over the next five seasons, Husso is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and is outplaying Binnington to earn the club’s starting job. The potential of holding on to both goaltenders with a price tag in excess of $5 million would land them near the top of NHL’s highest-paid goalie tandems.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Best Minnesota Wild Playoff Runs in Franchise History

The Minnesota Wild currently have 13 games remaining on their 2021-22 NHL schedule and a lot of eyes will be on them once the playoffs arrive. The Wild currently occupy the second-place spot in the Central Division with a 43-21-5 record and 91 points so far, putting them on pace for what would be a franchise-best 108 points. The team’s success this season has raised expectations for a deep playoff run, especially with Zach Parise’s and Ryan Suter‘s buyouts kicking in next year.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators News & Rumors: Josi Breaks Record, Lauzon & More

It was a week that started strong for the Nashville Predators, but one that unfortunately came to a screeching halt. After defeating the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators, outscoring the two teams 9-4, they dropped back-to-back decisions against the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend. Scavenging five of a possible eight points, the Predators remain in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, with the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights following close behind with 86 and 84 points, respectively. There are now 10 games left, and it doesn’t appear they will clinch a playoff spot until the end of the regular season. To make matters worse, the teams ahead of them aren’t doing them any favors, as two of the top three teams in the Central Division are on extended winning streaks.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Should Move on From van Riemsdyk This Offseason

The Philadelphia Flyers will be undergoing a retool during the offseason to be competitive in 2022-23. Interim head coach Mike Yeo has been playing players such as Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard recently in addition to a relatively younger lineup. Due to the club’s struggles and injuries to several core players this season, the Flyers were sellers at the trade deadline, which resulted in more opportunities for inexperienced players at the NHL level to become more seasoned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Hurricanes, Kraken, Kings, Sabres & Penguins

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Sabres’ Power to Make NHL Debut in Hometown. Buffalo...
LOS ANGELES, CA

