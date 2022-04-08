ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

James “Buck” Nathan Parker

bowienewsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE – James “Buck” Nathan Parker, 81, died on April 4, 2022. The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on April 7, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service took place...

bowienewsonline.com

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Parker, Adrian Lee

Adrian Lee Parker, age 67 passed at the North Mississippi Medical Center on Friday, March 25, 2022. Adrian was born on November 19, 1954 to Elmer Ezell Parker and Ima Faye Brock Parker at Red Bay, Al. He professed his trust in Christ and was Baptized into the Baptist Faith. Adrian Lee loved doing yardwork, fishing, hunting, and working on his friends and family cars. Over all he was a very good Samartian, loving his family and friends. He leaves 4 sisters Alice Allen of West Branch, Iowa, Jean Taylor of Nettleton, Nell Whitten (Randy) of Saltillo, and Bonnie Capp (Jeff) of Amory. He also leaves 2 brothers, Wayne Parker (Judy) of Tupelo and Dale Parker of Nettleton. He is preceded by 2 sisters, Betty Parker and Paulette Bennett, 2 brothers Bill Parker and Zelon Parker. Funeral services are at 2pm Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home with Bro Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Keys Cemetery near Dorsey in Itawamba County. Our family at Associated are very honored that we were chosen to serve the Parker family. You may leave your memories and Condolences by logging onto our website (associatedfuneral.com) and click on the tributes link. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION is in charge of arrangements.
LEE COUNTY, MS
WHIZ

Laurence “Larry” D. Parker

Laurence “Larry” D. Parker, 85, of Roseville, died at 4:35 P.M. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born October 28, 1936, in Zanesville, a son of the late Charles and Alice Emmert Parker. He worked Sidwell brothers Inc as a welder for 32 years at Central Ohio Coal. Larry had a passion for collecting antique pocket watches, clocks, cars and also restored antique cars.
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Richmond Observer

Eva Parker Faulkner McCullough

HAMLET — Eva Parker Faulkner McCullough, 98, of Hamlet passed away March 21, 2022 at Accordius Health in Aberdeen. She was born the seventh child to Mattie George and Emma Austin Faulkner of Peachland on March 15, 1924. Mrs. McCullough was preceded in death by her husband of 63...
HAMLET, NC
WVNews

parker mccollum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center just announced…
CHARLESTON, WV

