ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

One Man’s Opinion: When Nixon Wore the White Hat

By Bill Crane
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fr8V3_0f3oZBmo00
(Photo by National Archives/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

‘Tricky Dick,’ ...Richard Milhous Nixon (1913-1994), the 37th President of the United States, is among the most reviled and scrutinized presidents in modern U.S. history. Nixon is perhaps most remembered for Watergate, Deep Throat, and the skullduggery of members of his administration and campaign team committing various high crimes and misdemeanors during his re-election campaign in 1973, and the subsequent cover-up. Nixon was flawed as a human, at some level we all are, and I have certainly come to know other public office holders and appointed officials who have more greatly abused the public trust.

But U.S. voters gave Nixon big wins and the U.S. White House twice, as there were also significant domestic policy and foreign affairs wins and accomplishments. The Clean Air and Clean Water Acts both became law during the Nixon years. The former President eventually got the U.S. out of Vietnam and opened up relations with then closed China. With inflation near records only being surpassed today, Nixon froze prices (with limited effect) and moved the U.S. currency off of the gold standard. There is still a Fort Knox, and vault filled with our U.S. strategic gold reserves, but that gold and silver no longer back up the value of every U.S. dollar.

But perhaps Nixon’s bright mind and care for this nation shone brightest before he ever reached the office of President. In 1960, then Vice-President Nixon had the endorsement of popular and departing President Dwight Isenhower. The first televised Presidential Debate in U.S. history would prove pivotal in the race between Nixon and handsome, young Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy. Those who listened on the radio typically pronounced Nixon the winner, while those who watched the telecast noted Nixon’s five-o’clock shadow, poor make-up. and perspiration. The telegenic Kennedy, a fresh face to most Americans by comparison, had charisma and confidence and was declared the victor by most who viewed the debate in stark black and white.

That Presidential election would be among the closest and tightest races in U.S. history. Kennedy would receive 34.2 million votes and Nixon 34.1 million. A fifty-state difference of roughly 100,000 votes and 1/6 of one percentage point. The Electoral College vote would be more decisive, due to where those votes fell, though questions of ballot manipulation in Texas and Illinois almost immediately followed the election. Mayor Richard Daley of Chicago reached out to the soon-to-be President-elect (Kennedy) on that nail-biting election night to tell him, “Mr. President, with a little bit of luck and the help of a few close friends, you’re going to carry Illinois.”

Lyndon Baines Johnson, then-Senate Majority leader, and Kennedy’s running mate in 1960 had purportedly wired elections in his home state of Texas dating back to 1948. Joseph Kennedy the President-elect’s father, was bragging within days of the election that his family could still ‘deliver’ votes in machine-style in Boston and Massachusetts, a state which was then still competitive for Republicans.

For comparison purposes, the margin of the popular vote between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump was 7,000,000 votes. The Electoral College victory margin by Biden over Trump, was the same as Trump’s over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Clinton also won that popular vote, largely based on a massive win margin in California, by 4,000,000 votes.

President Eisenhower, V.P. Nixon, and Nixon’s campaign team all believed the contest was stolen and encouraged Nixon to challenge the results. Nixon said no. Nixon knew such a challenge and any resulting review would be divisive for the nation, take months if not years, and likely be unsuccessful. He was also keenly aware that many young and then-forming democracies of the world considered the U.S. to be their model and shining beacon. What might an internal challenge to U.S. elections do to harm those efforts?

Richard Nixon understood that the Presidency is more important than who occupies that seat and that the Republic which is the United States has remained a global model for then nearing two centuries of democracy in action. On January 6, 1961, outgoing Vice President Richard Nixon presided over the joint session of Congress and certification of the results of the Electoral College, confirming Kennedy’s election.

Nixon said, “In our campaigns, no matter how hard-fought they may be, no matter how close the election may turn out to be, those who lose accept the verdict and support those who win.” Novel concept...yes on that day and for students of history quite a few more later, Richard Nixon was wearing the white hat.

>>WATCH:

One Opinion Vlog # 12 - The Devil Came Down to Georgia

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lyndon Baines Johnson
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Hat
AOL Corp

New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions

Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
POLITICS
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Herschel Walker's awkward Fox News interview is hard to watch

Herschel Walker, the apparent GOP front-runner in this year's Senate race in Georgia, has tried to keep a low profile recently for a few obvious reasons. Namely: His political ideas are incoherent and, on top of that, he’s infamously bad at communicating them. As CNN reported last year, that’s why the former NFL running back’s campaign has tried to keep the gaffe-prone candidate, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed in September, buoyed by conservative support and largely out of the public eye.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
63K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy