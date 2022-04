IDAHO FALLS — North Star Independent is a Winter Guard International percussion competing group in Idaho Falls. Much like marching band, it performs music and a show concept while also marching and playing in a gym. North Star Independent has operated in Idaho Falls for five years now and has had many members from the ages of 14-22. Many of the high school and college students in the area participate in this exciting sport.

