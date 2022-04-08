ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee attorney general appeals ruling on Senate redistricting map

By Jon Styf
wilsonpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed an extraordinary appeal of a chancery court ruling against the state Senate redistricting map. The appeal claimed the defendants do not have standing to ask for an injunction on the map because they do not live in the impacted district...

www.wilsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Davidson County, TN
