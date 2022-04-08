ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Lester Thomas Reeves

Graham Leader
 2 days ago

Lester Thomas Reeves, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at his home in Graham. A memorial service...

KMZU

Lester “Red” Lee McLallen

Lester “Red” Lee McLallen, 81, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lexington, MO. Red was born on September 2, 1940, in Trenton, MO to William Lee and Margaret Lucille McLallen. He graduated from Van Horn High School in Independence, MO. Red was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the 101st Airborne, Vietnam, and was a Green Berets. On June 3, 1970, he was united in marriage to Mary “Deanie” LaDean Stowell in Lee’s Summit, MO. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2016. Red was an over the road truck driver for much of his life working for various companies. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Red enjoyed playing music, singing, his guitar and fishing.
ODESSA, MO
San Angelo LIVE!

Hardest finals to make: Chani Graves cracks barrel racing top 3

SAN ANGELO, TX — The animals at performance six of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo didn’t just act crazy. Instead, they flipped out. The second Friday at the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo was filled with chaos. Cowboys from across the country found out just what stock contractor Pete Carr’s bulls were all about. Despite the misfortune of many others, Idaho Cowboy Riley Barg showed the bull named Curly Bill who’s boss, riding him for 87 points. That put Barg in 3rd place in the overall standings so far.
SAN ANGELO, TX

