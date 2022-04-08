ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility reopens in West Maui

 4 days ago

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has reopened its Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility after recent rainfall in West Maui increased water flowing in the Honolua Ditch. The ditch...

