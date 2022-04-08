Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility reopens in West Maui

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Delaware will spend part of the money from the bipartisan infrastructure law on its water treatment systems. Gov. John Carney toured the South Well Field Plant in Newark on Wednesday morning. Carney’s office said more money will be available for water and wastewater over the next several years, thanks to the act. “This is the translation between the big dollars at a national and statewide level to the practical application here in a city of Newark, here in our state,” Carney said. There’s a five-year plan to improve water treatment in Delaware.

