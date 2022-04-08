Men's Lacrosse Takes On Georgetown In BIG EAST Home Opener

(April 8, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ lacrosse team scored 21 goals in its victory over the Easton Warriors on the road Tuesday. “Overall, we played very well on the draw, redefending in the midfield (when the ball is being cleared or transitioned by the other team from their defense to their offense, our offense plays defense to slow them down and make it hard for them to get it there) and connecting on attack,” Decatur Coach Lindsay Owens said after the 21-11 victory. “We let up in the second half and were caught flat-footed on defense, but picked it up again toward the end of the half.”

