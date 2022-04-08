ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Men's Lacrosse Takes On Georgetown In BIG EAST Home Opener

friars.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE TAKES ON GEORGETOWN FOR BIG EAST HOME OPENER.. Providence College will welcome the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday, April 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. This is the BIG EAST home opener for the Friars. LIVE STATS AND STREAM... The game will...

