All character and ship codes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Although Doctor Strange played important roles in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s been six years since Benedict Cumberbatch’s character shined in his own movie, which also served as his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Well, we’re a month out from that finally being rectified, and if you’re determined to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as soon as possible, tickets are now on sale for the sequel. In fact, just a day after advanced tickets finally went up, Multiverse of Madness (which is reportedly super long) has already set a box office record for 2022.
