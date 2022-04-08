ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

South Dakota farmer’s law background is useful in commodity board work

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota farmer’s law background is useful in commodity board work. A South Dakota farmer says her background in the law is a good skill in commodity board work. Heather Beaner enjoyed a career as an Air Force lawyer until...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Upworthy

Great Sioux Nation asks hotel that banned Native Americans to evacuate lands citing violation of Sioux Treaty

Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
RAPID CITY, SD
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#New Orleans#Air Force
KX News

North Dakota tribe gains title to mineral rights under river

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota tribal nation has officially assumed ownership of mineral rights under the Missouri River, snatching the title back from the state in a dispute that has gone on for more than two centuries. The Bureau of Indian Affairs filed notice in federal court on Monday that it recorded title […]
MANDAN, ND
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Idaho

According to public health experts, vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against the continued spread of COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of severe symptoms. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 28,700,000 Americans — or 11.5% of the 18 and older population — […]
IDAHO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Here’s how Noem, Haugaard and Smith fared

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem had a mix of success and rejection during South Dakota’s 2022 legislative session. But she did much better than either of the two state lawmakers looking to replace her. The Republican governor clearly outperformed her June primary opponent, Representative Steven Haugaard...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
B102.7

The Best Bakery in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls!

Who doesn't love a donut or a croissant to start the morning? What about some warm bread for a delicious sandwich? The options are just endless when you visit a bakery. There are so many great, local bakeries throughout the Sioux Empire. It's really hard to choose a favorite bakery in Sioux Falls and in South Dakota in general. However, there was one website able to determine the best bakery in South Dakota. It just so happens to be located in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy